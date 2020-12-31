While many people are resolving to live healthier starting Jan. 1, LeAnn Slater says healthy lifestyle changes can be made any day of the year.
“Every day can be a new resolution,” she said.
Slater is a yoga instructor, reflexologist, Reiki master and massage therapist at Body Kinect Wellness Center in Elizabeth City.
She also instructs chair yoga classes, noting they are especially beneficial for seniors because they “help people who aren’t as mobile.”
The classes incorporate joint rotation, stretching and cardio.
“They are all a little different,” she says.
Slater said some of her class participants’ favorite poses are the sun salutation and balancing. Slater’s classes also include many hand movements, which she said keep the joints mobile and are “really good” for helping people who suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome.
Slater said there are a number of recommended exercises for people who are hunched over a desk working at a computer all day. In one, they can stretch their head back and look upward. The movement can help release tightness in the front part of the body.
Slater said it’s also important to be aware of how you are breathing. She said people can follow a three-part technique in which they breathe through their upper chest, their middle chest and then downward through their pelvic floor, which is the base of the group of muscles known as the body’s “core.”
Slater formerly worked at an assisted care facility and a pharmacy before becoming certified as a massage therapist, reflexologist, yoga instructor and Reiki master.
Slater said reflexology “helps release energy and enhance the body’s natural ability to heal itself.”
As a Reiki master, Slater can help clients relax, which she believes is especially helpful during the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID pandemic.
“Be mindful of your body,” Slater said. “Take time to pamper yourself.”
Originally from Arkansas, this is the third time Slater has lived in Elizabeth City with her husband and four children.
“My husband is former active duty in the Coast Guard,” she explained.
Slater and her family have lived in Elizabeth City for a total of 18 years.
“It is a great area for families,” she said.
Slater charges $10 for each class or $50 for a set of six classes. Clients do not have to preregister for her classes, which are held at the Body Kinect Wellness Center at 601 East Main Street.
For information about Slater’s classes and other classes available at Body Kinect Wellness Center, visit the center’s Facebook page or stop by the center for a copy of the monthly schedule.