The mystery of what happened to the Lost Colony on Roanoke Island — England’s first settlement in North America — remains one of the nation’s top unsolved mysteries.
In 1587, around 120 English settlers landed on Roanoke Island, led by explorer John White. White eventually left the colony that same year, sailing back to England for more supplies. Delayed by war between England and Spain, White didn’t return until 1590 and when he did he discovered the entire colony was gone.
The only clue White found about the fate of the settlers was the word “CROATOAN” carved into a post.
Some historians believe that sign meant that the English settlers moved south to live with Native Americans on what is now Hatteras Island.
Dr. Arwin Smallwood told the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday that he believes some of the settlers ended up in Indian Woods in Bertie County.
Smallwood is a native of Indian Woods and currently the professor and chairman of the Department of History and Political Science at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.
The Tuscarora Indians occupied much of the region at the time of the Lost Colony settlement and Smallwood said it was the Tuscaroras that went to Roanoke Island.
“The Tuscaroraians have always been clear that they were the ones that went to the Lost Colony,” Smallwood said. “I know it is still being discussed, but they are the ones that went to the Lost Colony and they were the ones that destroyed the colony because they didn’t want that settlement to succeed.”
Smallwood said the Tuscarora Indians brought the surviving women and children back with them to Bertie County. He said there are Lost Colony archeological digs being conducted near Salmon Creek in Bertie.
“They are finding all kinds of artifacts that tend to support that they were brought back to Bertie County,” Smallwood said.
Smallwood’s presentation included a discussion of the history of the Native peoples of northeastern North Carolina. He examined the impact of wars, whites, Africans, and neighboring Native Americans on the Native communities and families. His discussion also included a presentation of the intermixing with whites, Africans and other Native Americans.
Smallwood said the teaching of the history of Native Americans in the region usually begins with the arrival of the English. But he said it was actually the Spanish that had the first interactions with Native Americans in the coastal regions of the state.
The Spanish, Smallwood said, first were “decimating peoples” in the Caribbean, Central American and Mexico before they made their way up the coast to North Carolina and into the Chesapeake region in the 1550s and 1560s.
One tactic the Spanish used was to cut off the hands and feet of Native Americans.
“They explored the coast of North Carolina,” Smallwood said. “Not only do they come through and decimate whole villages but they forced many to flee south.”
Smallwood said native people believed in an “eye-for-an-eye and they believed in a blood feud.” That resulted in a hatred for Europeans, Smallwood added.
“It is important to understand that these Europeans not only have a negative impact (by) spreading disease and decimat(ing) Indian communities and villages but they have a long-lasting (effect on Native American) memory,” Smallwood said. “They don’t forget what these people are doing to them.”
Those negative impacts continued with the arrival of the English, including the spread of diseases. Smallwood said whole villages in northeastern North Carolina were wiped out by disease.
“Everywhere the English went people (Native Americans) started to die,” Smallwood said. “Whole villages were wiped out just from interacting with the English. Smallpox, all these diseases, they spread.”
That prompted different Native American nations to stop the inward expansion of English influence, Smallwood said.
“This created stronger alliances to survive in this region during this time,” Smallwood said. “They attacked the English when they sailed up the Roanoke River to what is today Indian Woods. They drove the English back to Roanoke Island.’’