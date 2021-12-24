An Elizabeth City native and U.S. Air Force Academy cadet was awarded the Civil Air Patrol’s highest cadet honor Tuesday night.
Cadet Beau Smith was presented the Gen. Carl A. Spaatz Award at the Elizabeth City CAP Composite Squad year-end awards ceremony at Elizabeth City State University.
Spaatz was commander of Strategic Air Forces in Europe during World War II and later became the first Chief of Staff when the U.S. Air Force was formed in 1947. After retiring from the Air Force, Spaatz served as the first chairman of the Civil Air Patrol National Board. He died in 1974.
Only 2,400 CAP cadets have received the award since its inception in 1964. It is presented to CAP cadets who have demonstrated excellence in leadership, character, fitness and aerospace education.
Smith said it was an honor to win the prestigious award, especially since Spaatz was appointed to a congressional advisory board in 1954 that determined the home of U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Smith said participating in CAP helped pave a path for him to the USAF Academy, saying it taught him needed leadership skills to be an officer.
“The experience in CAP was instrumental in me getting appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy,” Smith said. “The upper-level (CAP) leadership that mentored me, I was able to learn leadership skills from them and develop alongside them.”
Smith joined the local CAP in 2015 and earned his private pilot certificate last year. A graduate of Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, Smith also earned an associate’s degree in aviation science from ECSU while still in high school.
Smith was appointed to the USAF Academy in March by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., and U.S. Sens. Thom Tills, R-N.C., and Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Smith didn’t have much of a summer vacation this year as the 18-year-old arrived at the USAF Academy in June to undergo almost six weeks of basic training.
“Basic training is just like the training that everyone goes through when they enlist in the Air Force,” Smith said. “A lot of people describe it as being broken down and then built back up to a person of character.”
Things are now a little bit more normal at the USAF Academy, Smith said.
“Now, it’s just like college pretty much,” Smith said. “It’s a beautiful place, people are great and the environment is similar to that of the Civil Air Patrol.”
After graduation, Smith hopes to go to flight school for 20 months and then “go off and fly.”
“I’m hoping to fly the F-15,” Smith said of the military’s tactical fighter jet.
Local CAP Lt. Col. Art Dammers said one of the goals of the program is “creating new pilots” to meet the demand.
“We are very proud of Beau,” Dammers said. “Beau is quite the young man, comes from a wonderful family. Beau aimed high and he followed his dreams.”
The Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and has 60,000 volunteer members across the country. The three primary functions of the CAP are: emergency service, which includes search and rescue; overseeing cadet programs; and providing aerospace education throughout the state.
The local CAP squadron lost several cadets from the program during the COVID-19 pandemic but Dammers said the numbers are improving. Many of the cadets come from Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties.
“We will be starting a recruiting drive in January,” Dammers said.
Also at Tuesday’s awards ceremony, Cadet Lt. Samuel Geffert won the VFW Cadet Officer Award, Cadet Joshua Joshua Taylor won the VFW Cadet NCO Award while Thomas McKinney won the Air Force Cadet NCO of the Year Award.