EDENTON — When Nicole Jackson lost her son Marcus to gun violence last year, she was inspired to act.
She created a nonprofit, The Marcus Jackson Project, and organized Sno Day, an afternoon of events and activities to memorialize the victims of gun violence and raise awareness of the gun violence problem.
The Marcus Jackson Project will host the second annual Sno Day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Park, Edenton.
Like last year’s event, Sno Day will feature free food and fun as well as informational and wellness booths. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Participants are being urged to wear face masks and bring their own lawn chairs.
“We’ll have blood-pressure checks again this year and we plan to have a voter registration (area),” Jackson said.
Jackson’s niece is also scheduled to address attendees about her own experiences as a victim of gun violence.
The event also will include a memorial to those lost to gun violence and a candle memorial.
“One of my major fears when I lost Marcus was that he was going to be forgotten,” Jackson said. “Giving these families the opportunity to see that their loved one is remembered is important.”
Jackson said she uses Facebook to reach out to other mothers who are victims of gun violence. She said they tell her they feel many of the same things she is feeling.
“As a mother, you are the first person to know that child. You’re the first person to feel that child, and the bond that you have with that child is so strong,” she said. “Death cannot break our bond. It’s the weirdest feeling, and I talked with other mothers and they say the same thing. ... Even when they have passed away, they’re with you still.”
Jackson noted that mothers who lose a loved one to gun violence experience a different type of grief.
“It’s a different type of grief, because you not only have to grieve your child, but you also have to go through the court system and wonder what’s going to happen to this person who murdered your son,” she said. “I think support — in kind of huddling around those mothers and those families — is really important.”
She noted that it also is important to let someone know they are not alone in dealing with gun violence.
“I think my primary goal is just to offer support and to be there for other people who have these kinds of experiences,” Jackson said. “Of course awareness and prevention are important, but what I’m learning is, it’s important that just letting somebody know, ‘You know, you’re not alone in this’ helps.”
Jackson said she often thinks about the mother of the person who killed Marcus, and whether having additional support could have helped her guide her child down a different path.
“Maybe my son would still be here,” Jackson said.
Jackson noted that gun violence often is preceded by high-stress situations. One of Sno Day’s goals is to offer people information about ways to cope with stress and anxiety.
“People feel so helpless or just stressed,” she said. “There is a high anxiety component that comes with the gun violence that continues to happen in our community. I hope four hours is enough to get things said and done so we can impact the community.”
Besides raising awareness about gun violence and seeking ways to prevent it, one of The Marcus Jackson Project’s missions is to offer support to those affected by gun violence. To help do that, the nonprofit will offer merchandise and other items at Sno Day.
Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence has been invited to attend Saturday’s event. The group, whose message is peace, hope and unity, holds monthly prayers throughout Edenton.
Community Against Violence has been an important source of comfort for her, Jackson said.
“I know when I lost Marcus she (ECCAV organizer Missie Harrell) reached out to me,” Jackson said. “When I see Miss Missie, she’ll be riding a bike sometimes and she’ll stop by. She has prayed with me right there on the sidewalk. I think those things are important in terms of strength and healing. So I want I want her to come speak to the people to let them know that (ECCAV) is here and they’re praying for you.”
Jackson hopes The Marcus Jackson Project eventually can host three events every year — one in March around the March 19 anniversary of her son’s death, another in July and a third in October.
To learn more about The Marcus Jackson Project, email themarcusjacksonproject@gmail.com.