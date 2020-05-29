It has been a rainy morning here.
This has not been unexpected since the forecast called for significant rainfall here in conjunction with the passing by of a tropical system. I’m sure last night was a rainy night in Georgia but it’s definitely a rainy morning here in northeastern North Carolina.
Speaking of “Rainy Night in Georgia” I find myself singing that quietly inside my head (or even inflicting it on those with the misfortune to be nearby) every time it rains this hard.
You might have your own song that you associate with a hard rainfall. It might be the Doors’ “Riders on the Storm” or Gary Allan’s “Songs About Rain” or something else I haven’t thought about.
“Rainy Night in Georgia,” though, perfectly captures both the sounds and textures of rain falling and also the melancholy that rain sometimes triggers or exacerbates.
Brooks Benton sang the song beautifully and had a huge hit. Tony Joe White’s original is brilliant, as well, and I just discovered an early 1990s duet by Conway Twitty and Sam Moore.
Hearing the duet couldn’t help but make me wonder what took them so long.
That’s a rhetorical question, of course. I understand that duets, especially by legendary singers, are difficult to set up and sometimes challenging to pull off.
But the Twitty-Moore duet just seems like they were both born to do that.
In calmer times the music itself would seem like enough of a miracle.
Now, though, amid seemingly endless polarization and a racial divide that is bigger than most of us want to admit, hearing this blend of country music and rhythm and blues sounding like it’s not a blend at all but just slightly variant hues of the same thing makes me nostalgic for a golden age that has never really been.
Can you be nostalgic for a future?
If so then I guess that’s what I’m feeling right now.
If not then I’m feeling an intense (and vaguely painful) emotion that I have no idea how to name.
I would blame it on the rain but I know that’s not really it.
The immediate impetus comes from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It’s not just that, though. It’s that when I start to think things might be getting better I then realize they really aren’t.
I’m never without hope, though.
Sometimes I’m confused.
Often I’m dismayed.
Sometimes I think I see a way to make some kind of difference and then that way becomes murky and gradually disappears.
Sometimes hope is all I have, but I always have that.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer at The Daily Advance.