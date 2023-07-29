Camp Cale

Camp Cale recently received a $25,000 grant from Southern Bank that will go toward the cost of installing a high-ropes course at the camp in Perquimans County. The cost of the ropes course is around $200,000.

 Submitted photo

HERTFORD — Camp Cale’s campaign to raise funds for a new high-ropes course recently got a major boost.

Southern Bank awarded the Cale Community Foundation a $25,000 grant toward the cost of the approximately $200,000 cost of the project at the 86-acre summer camp that sits along the Perquimans River. The Cale Community Foundation supports activities at the camp.

  