...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan, Perquimans and Eastern Currituck Counties.
In Virginia, Sussex and Southampton Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Camp Cale recently received a $25,000 grant from Southern Bank that will go toward the cost of installing a high-ropes course at the camp in Perquimans County. The cost of the ropes course is around $200,000.
HERTFORD — Camp Cale’s campaign to raise funds for a new high-ropes course recently got a major boost.
Southern Bank awarded the Cale Community Foundation a $25,000 grant toward the cost of the approximately $200,000 cost of the project at the 86-acre summer camp that sits along the Perquimans River. The Cale Community Foundation supports activities at the camp.