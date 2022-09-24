Natalie Hill started singing in a glee club when she was very young and began teaching glee club when she was 16.
“I loved the creative outlet,” Hill says. “I love being able to express myself.”
Hill also enjoys watching others, particularly children, learn to express themselves through song and dance.
It’s why she’s forming Glee Clubs for youth ages 4-18 and will be offering classes in song, dance and performance at Zaribel’s on Water Street.
“It’s going to be really great,” said Hill. “I am really excited to bring this to Elizabeth City.”
Hill’s Glee Club Jr. classes will be for kids ages 4-7 and offered on Mondays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. and on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.
Her Glee Club for kids ages 8-12 will meet on Mondays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.
Hill’s Glee Club Teens, for youth ages 12-18, will meet on Mondays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hill said children enrolled in Glee Club Jr., Glee Club and Glee Club Teens will work on vocal dynamics and stage presence. Each participant will work on group songs that build teamwork and camaraderie. They’ll also work on individual solos.
No prior singing or dancing experience is required. Whether they’re advanced or beginners, Hill believes any student can be successful at glee club.
“I believe everyone is capable,” she said.
One of the best parts about teaching choreography and singing to children is getting to witness them develop a love for performing, says Hill, who has been teaching the dynamics of glee club for 11 years.
“I love watching them improve and perform for the first time,” she said. “I really like seeing their talents grow.”
Hill said her goal is to have her students give at least one or two community performances a semester.
Originally from Las Vegas, Hill moved to Elizabeth City with her husband and daughter, now 4, a year and a half ago. Besides her work with the glee clubs, Hill is the current president of the Coast Guard Spouses Club.
When she’s not working, Hill enjoys spending time with her husband and daughter, who will be participating in Glee Club Jr.
“I hope she continues to love it as much as I did,” said Hill.
For more information about Hill’s Glee Clubs, visit Zaribel’s Downtown Elizabeth City Facebook page at https://facebook.com/KDbyZaribel or email Zaribel Clay at zaribel@gmail.com.
