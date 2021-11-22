HERTFORD — Last weekend’s annual Turkey Drop allowed the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County to provide Thanksgiving meals to 125 families in the county this year.
The number is a decrease from previous years. The Turkey Drop effort served 335 families in 2019 and 225 last year.
Rosemary Smith, executive director of the food pantry, attributed most of last year’s decline in the number of families to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While COVID continues to be a factor this year, many area families have been able to receive significant increases in federal food stamp benefits.
Smith said she is grateful for the federal help that families are able to receive.
The families who still are being helped through the food pantry’s work include people who don’t receive food stamps, large families that simply aren’t able to stretch their food budget far enough, and older adults in households of one or two, according to Smith.
This is the eighth year for the Turkey Drop. Smith noted the Turkey Drop enables the food pantry to provide turkeys at Thanksgiving without having to use its funds to buy them.
“That has been a miracle for us,” Smith said of the Turkey Drop.
Smith said she appreciates the great level of support the community provides the food pantry.
“It’s a community effort,” she said. “It’s amazing how this community just comes together.”
Smith said about 18 volunteers were slated to help package the meal boxes last weekend and about that same number were helping distribute the meals on Monday.
Dozens of people offered to volunteer.
“I have to turn volunteers away from this because it’s everybody’s favorite time of the year,” Smith said.
She said she is grateful for the community’s volunteer support. She noted the Sheriff’s Office also helped Monday with traffic control at the distribution site.
Turkeys and other food items were dropped off Friday and Saturday at Hertford United Methodist Church. Volunteers at the church collected the items and sorted them before they were picked up and taken to the food pantry.
At the food pantry the meal boxes were prepared based on family size.
The distribution was held on-site at the food pantry from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Dina Hurdle, a volunteer who was working at Hertford United Methodist Church Friday morning, said it’s great that agencies work together so well in the community.
She said the volunteers have a good time.
“We all enjoy it,” Hurdle said. “We have a good time out here.”
Over the past seven years the Turkey Drop has collected 1,167 turkeys, 5,409 pounds of food and $7,584 in cash donations. On average the effort has served more than 300 families a year.
In Perquimans County 18.8 percent of people are listed as living in poverty.