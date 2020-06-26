When Tiffanie Spruill first began her job as nutrition site coordinator for the Camden County Center for Active Adults, she was helping center volunteers deliver meals to the county’s homebound seniors five days a week.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, however, two things have changed. Now, meals are delivered to homebound seniors only twice a week and there’s only one volunteer helping Spruill deliver them.
Each senior enrolled in the program is still getting the same number of meals each week. They’re just getting three meals on Mondays and two on Thursdays.
In addition to delivering meals to homebound seniors, the Camden County Center for Active Adults is offering a congregate meal option to seniors who can leave home. Like the home-delivery program, the congregate program offers seniors three meals they can take home on Mondays and two they can take home on Thursdays.
Seniors drive up to the center and the meals are brought out to their vehicle. Spruill said the meals program is managed by the Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Program and the meals, which are approved by a registered dietitian, are prepared by Montero’s in Elizabeth City.
Spruill, who began her role with the Camden County Center for Active Adults in September, said she enjoys her work.
“It’s really nice meeting the clients,” she said.
Since COVID-19 began, Spruill said the number of seniors picking up meals through the service has doubled. The congregate meals program is available to Camden seniors age 60 years and older.
To qualify for the home-delivered meal program in Camden, seniors must be 60 or older and county residents. They also are required to be “physically or mentally unable to prepare their own nutrition,” according to the Albemarle Commission website at http://www.albemarlecommission.org/area-agency-aging/senior-nutrition/.
Spruill said seniors in Camden who are interested in either program can call the Camden County Center for Active Adults at 335-2569 and she’ll help them fill out a registration form over the phone.
For seniors who are not able to leave their homes, Spruill recommends activities like putting together puzzles and playing word games. Also, walking inside or outside and gardening are ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle, she said.
“Moving is very beneficial,” said Spruill.
Spruill, who grew up in Camden, said she loves helping the county’s seniors.
“I love being able to interact with these people,” she said.
For more information about the Camden County Center for Active Adults, visit the website https://www.camdencountync.gov/departments/senior-center or the organization’s Facebook page.