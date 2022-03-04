St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Ricky L. Banks on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. James Herder, pastor of the Good Samaritan Baptist Church in Garner will be the speaker.
Banks began his tenure at St. Stephen on March 2, 1982, and according to the church, “has been preaching, teaching, studying, evangelizing; comforting bereaving families, marrying couples and christening their babies, baptizing and leading lost souls to Christ” since then.
During Banks’ tenure, St. Stephen at 506 York Street has purchased several parcels of land, erected a new church annex, added new classrooms, a pastor’s study, fellowship hall, finance and conference rooms, and most recently completed a remodeling of the church sanctuary.
Banks has visited a number of other countries and areas of the U.S. as part of the church’s mission ministry. In 1998, he spent 10 days in Jamaica working in village camps during the day and ministering to individuals at night. In 2004, he traveled with a group of ministers to South Africa on a 10-day mission trip, serving persons in need and preaching the gospel.
After the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, he traveled to Gulfport, Mississippi, to help rebuild homes. In 2012, he traveled to Haiti where he spent 10 days helping to rebuild homes in the Lambi Village. Following Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Banks traveled to Kingstown and Salters, South Carolina, to rebuild homes. He also helped lead outreach efforts among eastern North Carolina churches to assist storm-affected residents of Bertie County.
Banks graduated from Elizabeth City State University in 1977, earning a bachelor of science degree in intermediate education. Banks continued his religious training at Roanoke Collegiate Institute in Elizabeth City, graduating with a certificate in religious education.
He also earned a master’s degree in religion from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and received an honorary doctorate of theology degree from the Roanoke Theological Institute. He is a candidate for a doctorate of ministry at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia.