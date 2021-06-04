During a trip to the farmer’s market in Raleigh a few years ago, Andrew Stagikas purchased some special pepper plants that would change his life.
A chef for 30 years, Stagikas began researching peppers and started planting different varieties in his home garden. He then used those peppers as ingredients for hot sauces he created and sold through a new business, STAG’s Sauce Co., which he started in 2017.
Stagikas began selling his hot sauces at the Downtown Waterfront Market in Elizabeth City four years ago and was among the vendors when the market reopened for the summer season several weeks ago. He also sells STAG’s sauces at the Edenton Farmers Market and Dowdy Park Farmer’s Market in Nags Head.
Growing up in Warrenton, Virginia, Stagikas developed a lifelong passion for food and the restaurant industry while still a teenager. He fondly recalls working alongside his brother as dishwashers and busboys at restaurants while they were growing up.
Stagikas, who has lived in Elizabeth City since 2011, also owns the Soulshine Kitchen catering business. He said both the catering and sauce businesses are family-run, with him, his mother, his girlfriend and his son all taking active roles.
Stagikas said he created his first sauces from peppers he grew from the Carolina Reaper and Ghost pepper plants he bought during that trip to the Raleigh Farmer’s Market. Both are extremely hot peppers.
“They don’t like a lot of water, ironically,” said Stagikas.
By trading seeds with other farmers, Stagikas is now able to grow more than 35 varieties of peppers in his garden.
One of his most popular hot sauces is the Strawberry Carolina Reaper. Don’t let the strawberry in its name fool you, he says. Even though it incorporates sweet strawberries, it’s his hottest sauce.
Stagikas said people often give his sauces as gifts or buy them as souvenirs when they are visiting the Outer Banks, Elizabeth City or Edenton. In addition to sauces, Stagikas also sells vacuum-sealed smoked meats.
One of Stagikas’ favorite hot sauces is his Smoky Apple BBQ sauce. With a combination of maple syrup and apples “its flavors really work with any kind of meat,” he said.
When he is cooking for himself Stagikas said he prefers to dip his cooked or grilled meats into the sauces after they are done. His sauces also produce a nice glaze for grilling, he said. The aromas from Stagikas’ own grill are often enjoyed by neighbors all the way down his block.
Stagikas said his STAG’S Sauce Co. has “really become about the community and meeting the people.”
Besides the Downtown Waterfront Market, Stagikas sells his sauces on his STAG’s Sauce Co-Soulshine Kitchen Facebook page, Edenton Farmers Market, Dowdy Park Farmer’s Market in Nags Head, Kathy’s Kreations, R&S Farms Angus Beef in Hertford and Gourmet Olive in Manteo.