...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Members of the State Historic Preservation Office, state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-N.C., (center, rear) and Edenton Historical Commission Executive Director Robert Leath tour Hayes Farm last week.
EDENTON — Members of the NC State Historic Preservation Office recently joined state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, for their first site visit to the Hayes Farm in Edenton.
The purpose for the visit, according to the Edenton Historical Commission, was to assess the condition of historic outbuildings on the property.
“The goal of today’s site visit is to develop a ‘triage’ plan of emergency stabilization to prevent further deterioration of the at-risk structures,” a post on the Edenton Historical Commission Facebook’s page read. “Once this is complete, the full restoration of the outbuildings can begin.”
Restoration of the Hayes Farm and its outbuildings is still in its initial stages. The state purchased the property from the Wood family in December. State lawmakers appropriated $6.1 million last year to acquire the property and transform it into a public historic site.
Marilyn Rutland, the team lead for Hayes’ garden restoration, also participated in the tour.
Edenton Historical Commission officials thanked Goodwin for his continued support of historic preservation efforts and Preservation Office officials for “all of their hard work to save this important site.”
Commission Executive Director Robert Leath said in January that several weeks of “intensive planning” would start the Hayes’ restoration project.
Weeks later, Town Councilman Sambo Dixon said at a council meeting that some of the beaches along Hayes’ shoreline could be open to the public as early as the spring, but timelines might fluctuate.
Hayes, now owned by the state, is slated to become a historical park for local residents and heritage tourists alike.
The early 19th-century manor was owned for generations by the Wood family after its construction by the Johnston family. The local Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation has been entrusted to manage Hayes for the foreseeable future.
“The Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation is excited to work with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and civic leaders, like Representative Ed Goodwin, to formalize plans for the preservation of Hayes,” said Leath, who also heads the foundation. “The property is filled with important historic structures, not just the main house but also the carriage house, the stable, the barns, and all the forms of housing on the property. We are taking steps now to ensure that those buildings are safe and standing a hundred years from now.”