At a place with a lot of historic firsts, Mekayla Stokley recently became another first.
Not only is the Elizabeth City State University senior the reigning Miss ECSU, she also was the university’s Miss Freshman, Miss Sophomore and Miss Junior on the way to her current role.
Stokley, a social work major who will be graduating in May, is believed to be the first student to garner all four titles in successive years at ECSU.
Stokley said she didn’t grow up dreaming of being on ECSU’s Royal Court. She attended the Homecoming parade and saw the Royal Court on a float year after year, she said, “but I didn’t know what it entailed.”
She said it never crossed her mind to run for one of the positions until Arielle Beamon, who was Miss ECSU when Stokley arrived on campus, suggested she make a run for Miss Freshman.
And Stokley said her mother talked to her and encouraged her to run.
She said she was surprised when she was elected Miss Freshman but began to gain more confidence after that.
But the Elizabeth City native said what matters most to her about service on ECSU’s Royal Court is just that — service.
She said she believes in leading by example and tries to be active in service both among her fellow students and in the wider community. She has worked with financial literacy workshops and other initiatives for students, helped distribute grab-and-go meals for students during the COVID-19 pandemic, and volunteered at Food Bank of the Albemarle.
The past year has been a special challenge at ECSU because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“It has been different,” Stokley said.
But it also has been rewarding to be part of helping provide virtual events for students, she said.
Stokley and other members of the Royal Court have also shown up at J.C. Sawyer Elementary School to greet and encourage students on the first day of school.
“I enjoy being a role model for my peers and the community,” she said.
Stokley said she especially likes answering questions from children.
And she also hopes her own success will be an inspiration for her own siblings to dream big and reach high.
Her love for children is reflected in her career goal to work in child protective services.
Many of Stokley’s aunts and uncles graduated from ECSU and her grandmother, Debra Stokley, worked in the cashier’s office for 30 years.
It was mainly her mother who encouraged her to attend ECSU, she said.
Stokley said she was reluctant at first to attend her hometown school because she wanted to attend college out of town. But she hasn’t regretted boarding the Viking ship even for a moment.
“It is one of the greatest decisions that I have ever made,” she said of coming to ECSU.
This fall she will be enrolling at N.C. Central University in Durham to pursue a master’s degree in social work.
Her hobbies, she said, include spending time with family, participating in campus events and giving back to the community.