Winslow scholarship

Paul and Rebecca Story of Story’s Seafood have established a $1,000 scholarship to honor her parents, Richard and LaRue Winslow (shown). The scholarship, which will be presented to a Perquimans County High School senior each year, honors the "lifelong legacy and work" of the Winslows in the commercial fishing industry.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans County School Foundation

Perquimans County High School seniors whose parents or grandparents have experience working in the commercial fishing industry can apply for a new college scholarship being made available for the first time this year.

The $1,000 Richard & LaRue Winslow Commercial Fisherman Scholarship is being funded by Paul and Rebecca Story of Story’s Seafood and honors the "lifelong legacy and work" of the Winslows in the commercial fishing industry, states a press release from the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.