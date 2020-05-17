Beth L. Strecker, director of teacher education at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, has been named the university’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.
Strecker, who was chosen by MACU faculty for the honor, will be recognized during the university’s commencement ceremony scheduled for Aug. 8, according to a MACU press release.
“Dr. Strecker is an exceptional leader with the gift and heart for teaching and mentoring a new generation of educators,” MACU President John Maurice said in the release. “She has served students and faculty with unmatched grace and determination. She expects success and demands the best from her students. She is a significant member of the Mid-Atlantic Christian University community.”
Prior to taking over as head of the teacher education program in the 2019-20 school year, Strecker was the university’s library director. In her current role, MACU’s teacher education program continues to exceed the highest standards for preparing students for the teaching profession, the university said. Strecker also regularly assists colleagues with their instruction methods, helping them better reach and educate their students.
A native of North Carolina, Strecker has more than 20 years of experience in education, and has taught math, science, and language arts. She earned her bachelor’s degree in middle grades math and science from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, her master’s degree in library science from East Carolina University and her doctorate in educational leadership from ECU.
According to MACU, her concern that students weren’t learning the reading and comprehension skills needed to solve math problems spurred her to return to ECU and UNCW to get certified in reading and curriculum instruction for grades K-12. She is also a National Board Certified teacher who was recertified in 2011.
Stricker is married to Rick Strecker and they have a daughter, Paige. She is an active member of Sawyer’s Creek Baptist Church in Camden, where she enjoys playing in the handbell choir.