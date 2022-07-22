Coast Guard JROTC

Two graduating Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets from Camden High School receive appointments to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and one to the academy’s Scholars Program at Camden High School, May 6.

 Lucille Vogel/US Coast Guard Auxiliary

Editor’s note: Reprinted from the original article on MyCG, the U.S. Coast Guard’s employee website.

The Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is creating a pathway to attract more young people to join the service and foster excellence.