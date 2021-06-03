A new business marking its grand opening, a portrait unveiling celebrating one of Elizabeth City's most famous citizens, and the start of the new Summer Sounds Music Series are just some of the attractions at this month's First Friday ArtWalk.
Downtown Elizabeth City's monthly showcase of local arts and artists gets underway Friday at 3 p.m., which is a little earlier than usual, to accommodate a ribbon-cutting for Content Commanders, a new business at 104 S. McMorrine Street, in the Virginia Dare Hotel.
A grand opening for Content Commanders follows at 4 p.m., which is the regular start of ArtWalk. Alexis Galloway, a graphic designer, will be on hand at the new business to showcase her work and discuss branding and design opportunities for small businesses.
Also at 4 p.m., Arts of the Albemarle will be unveiling a portrait of Russell Twiford in the Twiford Room at AoA's The Center. Twiford, one of the founders of the Twiford Law Firm, was also a successful real estate developer and local philanthropist. The Center, located at 516 E. Main Street, will also host artist Karin Neuvirth, a palette knife painter from Durham; Kay Gerehart, a painter from the Eastern Shore of Virginia; and local pottery artist John Peel.
Eclectic Jewelry & Designs at 513 E. Fearing Street will be among the 15 other downtown businesses and venues participating in Friday's ArtWalk. Artist Mike Slygh will showcase his work.
Nearby, at Lazzy Frog, at 603 E. Fearing, Shae Scott of SAS Designs will showcase her custom home signs and gifts.
Author Allison Lone Ballenger will give readings from her book, “One More Year,” at Page After Page Bookstore at 111 S. Water Street. Coastal Creations will also be the bookstore showcasing its sea glass works.
Cozy Carolina Boutique at 105A S. Water Street will also be participating in ArtWalk, hosting Cackalacky Crafts and its handmade car candles. Posh Tots Boutique will be offering a kids’ summer-themed creative craft at 201 N. Water Street.
Over on Poindexter Street, Amanda Spence of Between Elm and Oak will be selling her watercolor paintings at Bijoux Vibes at 104 Poindexter.
Also on Poindexter, Big Boss Burritos will host artist Joanii Fluette of the Weeksville Mermaid Collective, who will be demonstrating her ink art, acrylic pours, and jewelry making. Artist Annie Castillo of Sultry Scent Co., a new participant in ArtWalk, will also be on hand with her handmade soaps and candles.
Next door at The SweetEasy, Elizabeth City Candle Co. will showcase its handmade and hand-poured soy blend candles.
On Main Street, jewelry artist Jenny Selph of Isla James Designs will at Water’s Edge Boutique, located in the Virginia Dare Arcade at 507 E. Main. Lindsay Doughty will be showcasing her handmade ceramics, soaps and bath bombs just outside the Elizabeth City Pizza Company, which is also in the arcade.
Port Discover Science Center will offer hands-on activities for children at 611 E. Main Street.
On Colonial Avenue, Ernest Banks of Crank’s Shoe Repair at 509 E. Colonial will be displaying his handmade lamps and selling T-shirts. He also will showcase the artworks of William Hoffman.
Pine & Porch, a new ArtWalk participant, will host artist Sarah Linehan at 105 E. Colonial Avenue. Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 602 E Colonial will showcase the hand-made boards, coasters, wine caddies, and wall art of Smitty’s Homemade Creations.
This month's ArtWalk also features three live music options. Adam Nixon will both perform live and livestream his “Friday Night Cocktail Hour” at Hoppin’ Johnz New South Cuisine from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Baker Street will be performing at Ghost Harbor Brewing Company’s Tap Room starting at 7 p.m.
Friday also marks the start of the Summer Sounds Music Series at Mariners’ Wharf Park. Joel Taylor and his band will be performing from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Summer Sounds Music Series will be held every First Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. as well as the second and fourth Sundays of the month from noon to 6 p.m.
For more info about First Friday ArtWalk, contact Elizabeth City Downtown at 252-338-4104 or email at elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com