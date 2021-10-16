Elizabeth City native Sandra Sutton has learned vital lessons about dealing with adversity and now shares them with others in a new book and in personal appearances.
Speaking to more than 20 people at the Pasquotank County Senior Center on Sept. 29, Sutton read a chapter from “Girl Made Worthy” and encouraged the audience to dream big and stay positive.
In her new work Sutton has collaborated with motivational speaker and radio personality Les Brown.
The chapter she read from the book narrated her personal experience of losing a rewarding job amid downsizing at the university where she worked.
In prose seasoned with Biblical allusions, Sutton’s book describes the disorientation she experienced when she first learned that her position had been cut.
It also mentions the encouragement she received from her father, local minister and community leader Ernest Sutton.
The chapter shares what her younger brother said when she told him what had happened. He told her she had one day to cry, and then needed to hit the pavement and move forward.
Sutton told the audience that moving forward had not always followed an easy path. But she has continually chosen to get back up and keep going.
Sutton’s story echoes the life story of her listeners and readers, reflecting a familiar fact of life.
“Life is full of disruptions,” Sutton said.
To effectively navigate those disruptions you need to embrace your worth and own and embrace every part of your story, she said.
Sutton said she has learned that her worth is not attached to a job, money, or anything else that she could lose.
She launched the book on April 17 of this year as “a birthday present to myself.”
Sutton encouraged everyone in the audience to pursue their dreams and not to be deterred by any perceived obstacles, including age.
“It’s never too late,” Sutton said.
Sutton said that you can’t always depend on others for encouragement and need to learn to encourage and affirm yourself.
“Your voice matters,” she said. “Your story matters.”
She said she posts affirmations on her wall and uses her own voice to encourage herself.
“You can develop your own affirmations,” she said.
The writing of the book began with a “voice journal” in which she described in detail what she was feeling and experiencing each day. While the voice journal contained the bones for a book, it had to be reworked into a style that would work in print — a process that took Sutton about a year to complete.
Sutton asked her audience to remember three main points. The first is to keep going. “Your past does not define your future,” she said.
Secondly, remember that your voice matters. And finally, she said, always remember that it’s never too late to dream and to pursue your dreams.