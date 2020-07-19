Sunday, July 19 is the anniversary of the opening day of the Women’s Rights Convention held at Weslyan Chapel in Seneca Falls, New York.
The two-day event originally took place on Wednesday and Thursday, July 19-20, 1848. After appointing Mary M’Clintock as secretary for the event, opening statements were given by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott. Stanton set the agenda for the meeting; to shape and approve the Declaration of Sentiments.
The Declaration of Sentiments was deliberately designed to mimic the Declaration of Independence. Sentiments empowers itself, stating, “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations … evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their duty to throw off such government …. Such has been the patient sufferance of the women under this government, and such is now the necessity which constrains them to demand the equal station to which they are entitled.”
That passage mirrors the Declaration of Independence almost word for word. Compare it to the Declaration of Independence, which reads, “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations … it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government …. Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their Systems of Government.”
The Declaration of Sentiments positions women as the colonial patriots fighting against a tyrannical power. It continues, listing a series of grievances not unlike the list of offences included in the Declaration of Independence.
Both documents designate “He” as the oppressor. The “He” of the Declaration of Independence refers to King George III of Great Britain. “He” does not allow for adequate representation of colonial American interests within the English system.
The Declaration of Sentiments expresses a similar dissatisfaction. Several of the grievances included in Sentiments describe women as unable to voice their interests. The Declaration names women “civilly dead” as they are barred from voting in the current system. The “He” of the Sentiments, however, refers to the men of the U.S. government.
Both Declarations have a trail of names, endorsers avowing to defend the ideas. The Declaration of Independence has 56 signatures from male delegates. The Declaration of Sentiments has 68 signatures from female delegates, plus an additional 32 signatures from male advocates.
It would take another 72 years for the federal government to support women’s suffrage via the 19th Amendment. Ratified in 1920, the 19th Amendment affirmed women’s enfranchisement. It stated that no U.S. citizen shall be excluded from voting “by any State on account of sex.”
To commemorate the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, Museum of the Albemarle is mounting “Women Breaking Barriers.” This exhibition discusses the early suffragette movement, and explores how women in northeastern North Carolina impacted public life beyond suffrage. Female-led initiatives in athletics, journalism, religion, and other fields are all featured in this upcoming show.
Make sure to check out MOA’s social media feeds for #WomanCrushWednesday to catch a glimpse at some of the amazing women that will be included in the new exhibit. Museum of the Albemarle will also offer this exhibit online on its website, www.museumofthealbemarle.com, when it opens this fall.