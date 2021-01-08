The aroma of freshly baked pizza wafts through the Virginia Dare Arcade like a cloud of edible air.
Its origins are Elizabeth City Pizza Co., the pizzeria at 507 East Main Street in Elizabeth City’s downtown.
Under new owners Kendall Taylor and her husband, Christopher Jensen, the pizzeria began offering new hours in November.
Taylor prepares dough for the pizzas and manages the service part of the restaurant while Jensen cooks the delicious dishes served to customers.
“I am the front of the house, Chris is the culinary talent,” said Taylor. “It’s a good partnership.”
Taylor said she has been working in restaurants since she was 14. Jensen was a golf pro before becoming a chef. Most recently he prepared fine dining seafood dishes before the couple took over ownership of the pizzeria.
Taylor said the couple were enthusiastic about the opportunity to operate the Elizabeth City Pizza Co.
“We wanted to do everything from scratch,” said Taylor. “It was really important for us to do it ourselves.”
For example, the couple grow their own basil.
Taylor said the couple are keeping some of the pizzeria’s prior menu items like the margherita pizza, but they are creating their own recipe for dough and sauce.
Speaking of sauce, Jensen cooks it for hours and the smell, according to Taylor, is prevalent throughout the arcade
One of Elizabeth City Pizza Co.’s most popular new items is the calzone. Taylor said customers also love a house vinaigrette dressing Jensen makes for salads.
Taylor said her favorite pizza at EC Pizza Co. is the Hawaiian barbecue chicken pizza.
“It’s unbelievable,” she said.
Taylor said the business has 12 tables available for seating in the restaurant and in the hallway of the arcade. They offer both dine in and takeout service.
Taylor encourages people to visit the Elizabeth City Pizza Co. Facebook page to view the pizzeria’s offerings. She also recommends checking out Facebook for the business’s current hours.
Taylor said she is grateful for the support of other downtown businesses.
“We hope to be able to give back to the community,” she said.
Taylor said customers can pop in or call (252)787-4992 to place an order.