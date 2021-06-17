While many other young people are leaving coastal communities for careers elsewhere, Wyatt Casper decided to cast his lot as a commercial fisherman at home in Dare County.
Unlike many of his peers, the 17-year-old already is his own boss, operating two fishing boats on the waters of the Albemarle Sound.
Of course being the boss means Casper's workday may begin at 7, 6 or even 3 a.m. It also means his workstation “doesn’t smell too good” (something you get over, he says), sunburn is likely, and standing for long periods is the norm.
It also means there's no guarantee of a particular annual salary. And it means living on the edge season after season.
But no matter: Casper said he's hooked.
“I love being independent," he said. "You rely on yourself out there. I see the sun come up and see the sun go down on many days. It’s quiet when you are steadily moving to find the fish. You don’t hear much, only your thoughts."
At 17, Casper can’t recall decades of fishing patterns like his older peers, many of whom have fished for years. But like them, he worked on the fishing boats of other owners, developing his skills before striking out on his own. Some of his relatives have also worked as fishermen, so he's been able to turn to them for advice.
“I run the shoreline and fish where I've found them before," Casper said. "In the Albemarle Sound, we fish year round. What you find there depends on the season. But you can find flounder, speckled trout, striped mullet bluefish there. I see more speckled trout now that ever before."
From time to time, he talks with other local young people who sign up to work on fishing boats for the summer. When they ask him to describe a typical day, Casper says he tries to be honest with them.
Commercial fishing isn't easy, he says. In fact it can be grueling and somewhat risky.
Fishermen aren’t likely to have soft smooth skin on their hands due to the wrenching work with fishing gear and ropes. Fish have their own defenses, Casper notes, so coming into contact with them poses some risk to the skin on your hands.
Commercial fishermen also must be sticklers about time and preparation. They need to have the adequate supplies on hand to place dripping fresh fish in iced storage containers and then be able to get them quickly to market.
Yet, doing a job you enjoy is worth the challenges of long sunny hours aboard a fishing boat, he said.
“It is a huge relief for sure to drop off a load of fish at the fish market — O’Neal Sea Harvest — that buys my load," Casper said. "I’m super proud to know everything I’ve done has come from my hands. Every penny is earned with something coming out of this water."
While many people in his age group are competing for their office's best window view, Casper cherishes the daily views he gets of North Carolina’s historic shorelines. And while his age peers may enjoy the chatter of work colleagues, Casper said he's comforted by the hum of his boat moving through the Albemarle Sound. He also enjoys knowing the next day will provide the same thrills as the current one.
Casper is also inspired knowing he's supplying a product people want — delicious, fresh fish caught locally.
“Fresh local seafood, caught that day, tastes best," he said. "I think people who buy fish from this area are glad to know they are putting money back into their community."
He also likes the fact that he's participating in an industry that also supplies fish to other regions.
“Some of the fish caught here is iced and gets shipped up the Eastern Seaboard," he said.
Some days are harder than others in his job, but Casper said he's proud to work in an industry that's rich in tradition and purpose.
"The fishing industry is the heart of North Carolina’s coast," he said. "It’s just good to know you are feeding America."