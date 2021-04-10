Anyone who has made a frantic call requesting help from emergency responders knows the relief of seeing them arrive.
For others, the relief comes even sooner — when a calm, well-trained professional telecommunicator talks to them about their emergency over the phone.
Attention is focused this week on telecommunicators at the Pasquotank-Camden Central Communications and 911 Center and others who work in similar jobs across the country.
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is sponsored by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials and observed April 11-17. The goal of the annual observance is to recognize the professionals who answer pleas for help everyday from people experiencing an emergency.
According to Logan Nash, assistant coordinator of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, 26 emergency communications specialists answer both emergency and non-emergency calls from citizens and provide dispatch services for county and city law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services.
When a caller has a medical emergency, 911 telecommunicators use a program that allows them to provide “step by step instructions for specific, chief complaints,” Nash said.
In the event that a person cannot provide the exact location of their emergency, the telecommunicator can employ their RapidSOS program and direct responders to the right site.
Responding to the needs of people who may be alarmed by their inability to help a friend, relative, neighbor or a perfect stranger requires more than a calm voice.
Nash, who is also an emergency communications specialist, said telecommunicators are required to hold certifications in emergency medical dispatching, CPR/first aid, and from the Division of Criminal Information. They’re also required to complete a 40-hour telecommunicator course and up to six months of on-the-job training with a communications training officer. They’re also required to register and attend continuing education classes annually.
Pam Brown, an emergency communications supervisor with Pasquotank-Camden Central Communications, has worked for 25 years with the agency. She said the center receives an average of about 9,000 calls a month.
In addition to dispatching law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel in Camden and Pasquotank, telecommunicators also dispatch fire calls for eight volunteer fire departments: Camden, South Camden, South Mills, Nixonton, Weeksville, Inter-County, Providence and Newland.
According to Brown, telecommunicators in some states are classified as first responders but not in North Carolina. She hopes the public will become more aware of the work local telecommunicators do. She said she and her colleagues are honored to help fellow citizens solve problems they can’t or are unable to solve on their own.
“The National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week brings recognition to telecommunicators who are often heard but not seen,” she said. “We are the true first responders,” Brown said.