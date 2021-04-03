The Hattie Creef, a Carolina Sharpie once owned by the Globe Fish Company, was acquired around 1915, and was moored for many years on the Jennette Brothers, Inc.’s property, formerly owned by P.P. Gregory.
Sharpies were late-19th-century workboats that, according to lore, were introduced into North Carolina from the Long Island Sound by George Ives around 1876. Sharpies were traditionally used to dredge for oysters and haul cargo. The inexpensive and simply built planked Sharpie displaced the log periauger as a workboat. Some surmise this is because trees large enough for dugout construction were no longer as readily available and sawed planks were in great quantity.
The Hattie Creef was a 55-foot-long vessel built as an oyster boat in 1888 by George Washington Creef Jr. of Nags Head and named for his daughter, Hattie. Creef built the vessel of heart pine logs that had washed ashore from a wrecked ship.
This relatively new style of fishing boat was particularly good for navigating the shallow waters of the Albemarle and Pamlico sounds, as they could store large hauls of fish. Over her long life, the Hattie Creef would be at one time or another a fishing boat, a mail boat, a passenger and freight vessel, a tugboat, a crabber, and a pleasure cruiser on the Dismal Swamp Canal.
Around 1915, The Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce promoted our area’s “excellent transportation facilities by rail and water and low rates,” noting that 43 freight boats traveled from the town to “the lower sound country of North Carolina,” that regular passenger service to points as far south as Hatteras was available, and that trains and boats connected the town to Norfolk, Virginia.
The Hattie Creef’s most famous passengers were Orville and Wilbur Wright, the Ohio brothers who invented the first powered aircraft. Jesse Baum of Kitty Hawk recalled that when he was 13 years old, “he took Orville and Wilbur Wright to their camp in a cart drawn by his family’s horse, Bold’un after they arrived in Nags Head on the Hattie Creef,” according to a collection of stories about life on the Outer Banks written by Carol McAdoo.
A photo of Orville Wright talking with reporters on the deck of a boat leaving Manteo after he successfully tested a new style glider, staying aloft for a record-setting 9 minutes and 45 seconds, at Kill Devil Hills in 1911 was taken either on the Hattie Creef or the Trenton, according to conflicting sources.
After she was retired, the Hattie Creef was sunk in the Pasquotank River, brought back up, and eventually put on display in Kill Devil Hills. In the 1970s, the boat was bought and moved adjacent to the Hattie Creef Drive-In in Salvo. She was a popular historic attraction there until her expiration in a fire in the 1980s.