...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A photo of L. Dennis Collins, portraying Santa Claus as he talks with two young children, appears on the front page of the Independent-Messenger newspaper in Emporia, Virginia, on Dec. 20, 1984. Collins and his wife helped a runaway teen from the Elizabeth City area return home 38 years ago. He's now trying to find out what happened to her.
L. Dennis Collins' story of how he, his wife, and other Emporia, Virginia, residents rallied to help a young teenager from the Elizabeth City area who had run away from home, return home in December 1984, was the subject of a column by writer Ed Conner in the Independent-Messenger newspaper in Emporia, Virginia.
Editor's note: Thirty-eight years ago, L. Dennis Collins and his wife helped a 16-year-old from the Elizabeth City area who had run away from home, return home. Collins, who often portrays Santa Claus, says the teenager's story and how residents of Emporia, Virginia, rallied in December 1984 to help her get home before Christmas remains his favorite Christmas story. He's retelling it here in hopes of finding out what happened to the teen. If readers know, contact this newspaper at jeure@dailyadvance.com.
On Sunday, Dec. 16, 1984, I was helping Santa by making appearances at numerous churches and civic clubs during the Christmas season.
The only other Santa's helper in town had retired and I was covering all the area events. I had 45 minutes between engagements and since it is very warm in the Santa suit, I decided to stop by the Jaycees' Christmas tree lot on West Atlantic Street in Emporia, Virginia.
I figured I could cool off and maybe help the Jaycees sell a tree or two as I waved at passing vehicles. This was before the by-ass was built and all east- and west-bound traffic had to pass through this section of town.
I saw a young girl approaching me with a large backpack. As she walked past me, I said (using my best Santa voice) “MERRY CHRISTMAS, LITTLE GIRL!” She said “Merry Christmas” as she walked by. She walked a bit further, turned around, walked back to me, and said, “If you're the real Santa, can you help me get home?”
As it turned out, she was a 16-year-old runaway from somewhere in the Elizabeth City, North Carolina, area. She had run away to Florida six months earlier. She told me that things did not work out as she had planned, so she decided to go home.
The police, juvenile authorities, and the local department of social services were contacted. Her parents were contacted, but they did not have an operational car and had spent all their money for Christmas gifts; therefore, they had no way to get her home.
Someone suggested that since she was a runaway, she could be put in a juvenile detention facility until arrangements could be made to get her home.
I said, ”No way! She asked for help!” I called my wife and told her the circumstances. We agree to take her into our home until arrangements could be made for her safe return home. We were well known to the authorities, so they approved our plan.
I took the young lady home to my wife and went to my other Santa engagements. My wife washed the young girl's clothes. We later met at my parents' home for dinner. She spent the night at our home and the next day the Emporia Jaycees paid for her bus ticket home. We packed sandwiches and gave her money for soft drinks. I took her to the bus station and sent her on her way home.
I do not remember her name or the name of her hometown; I just know it was in the Elizabeth City, North Carolina, area. I have many stories about my time helping Santa, but this is my favorite.
That little girl would be 54 years old now. I am leaving my name and contact information with the staff at The Daily Advance in case she reads this and would like to talk. In any event, I would like to again say, “Merry Christmas, little girl.”