Editor's note: Thirty-eight years ago, L. Dennis Collins and his wife helped a 16-year-old from the Elizabeth City area who had run away from home, return home. Collins, who often portrays Santa Claus, says the teenager's story and how residents of Emporia, Virginia, rallied in December 1984 to help her get home before Christmas remains his favorite Christmas story. He's retelling it here in hopes of finding out what happened to the teen. If readers know, contact this newspaper at jeure@dailyadvance.com.

On Sunday, Dec. 16, 1984, I was helping Santa by making appearances at numerous churches and civic clubs during the Christmas season.