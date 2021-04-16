Elizabeth Thomas has known she wanted to be a counselor since she was 14.
Originally from Illinois, Thomas earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Illinois State University and later earned a master’s degree in community counseling at Regent University when she moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“I’ve always been naturally good with children,” said Thomas, who is both a mother and grandmother.
A licensed clinical mental health counselor and registered play therapist, Thomas recently joined Harbor Counseling PC and is currently accepting new clients.
“I like to see the positive change that comes with counseling,” said Thomas who has more than 11 years of experience in the profession.
Thomas also serves as an outreach coordinator and children’s counselor at Albemarle Hopeline but will be ending her role at the nonprofit after May 1.
A registered play therapist, Thomas works with clients as young as 3. She said younger children find play therapy to be relaxing and stress-free.
A play therapist utilizes play during a session and incorporates a variety of activities like games or dolls in their counseling. Children are able to choose what they want to do in the session.
“They are usually really receptive,” said Thomas. “Within a few sessions you can see the weight being lifted from them.”
Thomas said parents can help reduce their children’s stress and anxiety, especially during the ongoing COVID pandemic, by setting a regular sleep routine for them and providing them opportunities to exercise and move.
“Children thrive on structure,” she said.
Thomas says one of the best parts of her profession is providing clients with the tools they need to achieve positive results.
“It brings me a lot of joy,” said Thomas.
Thomas, who currently lives in Elizabeth City, attends Fountain of Life Church, likes to travel, listen to live music and attend baseball games.
For more information about Harbor Counseling PC, visit the Harbor Counseling Facebook page or website at https://www.harborcounselingpc.com/. For more information, call (252)331-2421.