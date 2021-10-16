Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host a concert by the Three 4 One Trio at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Sunday at 6 p.m. The Three 4 One Trio is a Tidewater Gospel Music Association group. A love offering will be taken at the end of the service. Masks must be worn into the church but are optional during the service.
New Sawyer’s Creek
New Sawyer’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor D. Stefan Gregory’s 2nd anniversary with a series of services. The Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church will be the speaker Thursday at 7 p.m. and the Rev. Joe Carter of New Hope Baptist Church, Newark, New Jersey, will be the speaker on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 p.m.