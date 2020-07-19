The Karma Blue thrift store in Elizabeth City supports the mission of helping people become free from sexual exploitation and other forms of human trafficking.
Located at 513 W. Ehringhaus Street, the shop supports the nonprofit Beloved Haven, which was started five years to combat human trafficking in the area.
The thrift store opened May 25.
Beloved Haven deals with the full range of human trafficking but most of its clients are coming out of sexual exploitation.
In addition to raising funds for Beloved Haven, Blue Karma also employs some clients who have been in the program for years, according to Tina Pennington, founder and director of Beloved Haven.
There are also volunteers who help at the store.
Contrary to a widespread perception about human trafficking, very few of Beloved Haven’s clients are foreign nationals, and most speak fluent English, Pennington said.
The nonprofit also deals with a smaller percentage of people involved in labor trafficking in the hospitality industry on the Outer Banks and in the region’s agriculture and fishing industries, Pennington said, and “many of those would not speak English.”
Pennington said she became aware of human trafficking in this area about five years ago when it hit close to home. She met someone in Dare County who was being trafficked, she said.
Before that she had thought of human trafficking as something that happens somewhere else.
“That was an eye-opener for me,” Pennington said.
Beloved Haven started in Currituck County and originally served clients from that county, Dare, Pasquotank and Camden counties. But an increasing number of clients come from southeastern Virginia and the nonprofit also gets referrals from across the country through the national human trafficking hotline, Pennington said.
“Our main focus is here in this area,” she said.
Beloved Haven operates a drop-in center in Elizabeth City that is open during the day. Women can come in and shower, get something to eat, wash their clothes and talk to a client advocate.
Pennington said that for security reasons the nonprofit does not publish the location of the drop-in center. Clients are referred by law enforcement, Homeland Security and other agencies, she said.
The nonprofit receives from one to five calls a month.
Beloved Haven is working on opening a shelter, which Pennington said probably would happen this fall.
“There is a great need for it,” she said of the shelter.
Pennington said most of Beloved Haven’s clients range in age from 18-27 “and they have been in this situation for more than half of their lives.”
Most of Beloved Haven’s support comes from individual donors.
While people have been generous in their support, many donors have had to stop or sharply limit their donations since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“So our funding is way down,” Pennington said.
Pennington said she is hopeful the thrift store eventually will make a profit and help fund the organization, but she said it could take a couple of years for that to happen.
Many people mistakenly believe women choose to live in ways that make them more susceptible to being trafficked, Pennington said.
“But 98 percent of the time these women want to get out,” she said. “So that’s why we exist — to make that possible for them.”