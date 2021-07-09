Janessa Lockwood

Janessa Lockwood is president and founder of Southern Hope Animal Rescue & Education, an organization in Shawboro dedicated to rescuing horses and other animals.

 Photo courtesy Janessa Lockwood

Janessa Lockwood’s love of animals and passion for their welfare began at a young age.

“I always had horses my whole life,” said Lockwood, whose childhood horse, Fudge, has been in her life for 25 years.

Her interest in animals also influenced her career path: she’s worked as both a veterinary technician and animal shelter manager.

In December 2014, Lockwood decided to start Southern Hope Animal Rescue & Education on her 10-acre farm in Shawboro that she has since expanded. Lockwood said SHARE, located at 146 White Horse Drive, is “primarily a horse rescue,” but the nonprofit has also helped find homes for other animals. She said her goal is to “find forever families” for the animals.

Many of the horses that Lockwood rescues through SHARE come from auctions or owners who decide to give them up because they can no longer care for them.

“Some horses just got dealt a bad card,” said Lockwood. “Some have been neglected for years.”

Lockwood said after accepting a horse into SHARE, her first priority is ensuring the animal’s health. The animal’s weight is checked, they receive vaccinations and are dewormed. Lockwood then starts the process “to figure them out,” providing them with the care they need to get healthier as well as the training they’ll need to thrive in their new home.


It depends on the horse, but the process of finding a new home for them can take years. One reason is that Lockwood is “super choosey” when it comes to finding a horse a new home.

Besides finding new homes for horses, Lockwood will occasionally help find a home for other animals like dogs and cats. Lockwood said she usually fosters those animals in her own home before finding them new owners.

In addition to operating a horse rescue at SHARE, Lockwood also offers classes in horsemanship and riding skills for both children and adults, and summer camps for children. The Teeny Tiny Pony Club, for example, provides an introduction to horses for children as young as 3.

Lockwood said her mission at SHARE will never be complete until all rescue animals find a home. “Save one until there are none,” she says.

Lockwood said volunteers are always needed at SHARE. The organization accepts monetary donations and Lockwood posts items needed on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.

For more information, visit the Southern Hope Animal Rescue & Education Facebook page or call (252)232-8228.