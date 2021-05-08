A plain and small white church built in 1853 was one of the biggest things that had ever happened in Washington County at the time its doors first opened and the Rehoboth Methodist Church still stands pretty much as it did 168 years ago.
The historic church is on N.C. Highway 32 North in rural Roper, which is about a mile from the Albemarle Sound Bridge.
“It was the biggest thing for miles,” said Chris Barber, who is the chair of the Rehoboth Church Preservation Society. “Imagine, people lived in small houses strung out along the countryside and this was the one big thing. It was the one big thing that gave people a reason to come together.”
Barber recently wrote a book on the history of the church titled “The Tie That Binds: Rehoboth Church and 300 Years of Worship Along the South Shore of the Albemarle Sound” that she discussed at Wednesday’s “History for Lunch” program at Museum of the Albemarle.
Barber’s book chronicles Rehoboth’s years as an active church from 1853 until 1969 as well as the establishment of churches on the south side of the Albemarle Sound beginning around 1700.
It also details recent volunteer efforts to restore the church to keep the doors open for two services each year. People can also contact the preservation society to request a tour of Rehoboth. The book’s appendix lists names of people found in old church records.
Wealthy plantation owner Joseph S. Norman sold the almost two-acre plot to the trustees of the new church for a “token fee” in 1850. Barber said slaves on Norman’s plantation then helped construct the church.
“The enslaved people of Joseph S. Norman were sent into his woods to cut down cypress and pine trees to build the church,” Barber said. “We are pretty confident they had a role in the heavy work of constructing this church.”
The church features three entrances, two in the front and one on the side of the building. One of the front doors was an entrance for men while the second was for women.
“The two genders were separated at the time,” Barber said.
The side door, which leads up a staircase to a second-story balcony, was most likely used by enslaved people, Barber said. Upstairs there are four benches, two longer ones for adults and two smaller ones for children that are set lower to the floor.
“When it was opened, this was before the Civil War, before Emancipation,” Barber said. “The enslaved people could go to church on Sunday or whenever there was a service. That is an important detail about this church in that this is where they would have worshipped.’’
The primitive Greek revival structure has gone through just a few renovations over the last 168 years. The church is on the National Register of Historic Places.
One of the few major changes to the 168-year-old church was wiring the church for electricity. But that modern convenience, however, only occurred four years before Rehoboth ceased being an active church in 1969 when its membership had dropped to four people.
“It had neighboring churches far more modern, it’s appeal was waning,” Barber said. “By now the church is 112 years old, and this was the only modernization that came to Rehoboth. It still doesn’t have water and has no facilities.”
After it stopped being an active Methodist Church, a loose collection of volunteers, including members from a Methodist Church in Plymouth, helped keep the doors open for special services and events through the Rehoboth Methodist Church Foundation.
“Just a few things, five to seven a year,” Barber said. “They kept the church alive. Without them, I don’t know where the church would be.”
One of those events organized by the foundation was an annual “Love Feast” that was held each December from 1970 to 2019 before it was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had big plans in 2020,” Barber said. “We were going to do something to celebrate 50 years of volunteers. But we couldn’t do anything because of the (COVID-19) situation.”
The annual Love Feast, which is a Christian fellowship meal recalling the meals Jesus shared with disciples during his ministry, will resume on Dec. 5, Barber said.
“It’s a wonderful event,” said a woman viewing Barber’s presentation.
By 2005, the Rehoboth Methodist Church Foundation was down to just two people, and that is about the time Barber became interested in helping preserve the church.
In 2008, Barber was part of a group of people that formed the Rehoboth Church Preservation Society and the organization’s mission is to further preserve the church.
Over the past dozen years, the RCPS has led efforts to repair the foundation of the church, rehab the original 1853 windows, and upgrade the electrical system.
“It’s a miracle that the windows have lasted this long,” Barber said.
The RCPS has secured grant funding for some of the projects but it also relies on donations and help from other local churches. Repairs to the foundation cost $36,000 but the RCPS received a $32,000 grant to fund most of the project.
Barber said future needs include repainting the church at a cost of $11,000 and work needs to be done on the heating system.
“It’s a costly endeavor,” Barber said. “But we are the stewards.’’
To schedule a tour contact the RCPS at hollyneck@embarqmail.com.