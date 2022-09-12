TODAY
Pasquotank PAC
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett will be the featured speaker at the Pasquotank Political Action Committee meeting at Journey Christian Church, 1923 North Road St., Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m.
Music on Green
Brian & Gerald and Post-American Gothic will perform at the Music on the Green concert series Mariners’ Wharf Park at 6 p.m. OptumServe will also host a COVID-19 testing event at the park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The coach bus will be parked in the pull-off area on Water Street by the city pump station.
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on transportation for kids ages 3-5 with an adult at 10 a.m. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City, Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a barbecued baby back ribs meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
SATURDAY
Bra-ha-ha Awards
A Bra-ha-ha Awards Show will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Seven Sounds Brewery in Elizabeth City. Money raised from the event will go toward improving breast health care.
Clef Hangers
The UNC-Chapel Hill acapella group Clef Hangers will perform at Arts of Albemarle’s Maguire Theater at 8 p.m. Tickets available at artsaoa.org/copy-of-performance-arts.
Toast the Perquimans
Historic Hertford Inc. will host Toast the Perquimans at the new Hertford Bay Marina at the town dock. Tickets for the craft beer and wine tasting are $25 in advance and $30 after Sept. 15, $10 for designated driver/general admission. Tickets available at Carolina Trophy, 119 N. Church St., Hertford, and online. Visit http://toasttheperquimans.com.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Freedom Baptist Ministries, 768 Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
UPCOMING
Biz After Hours
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and business after hours event at the Fairfield Inn at 1640 City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Open Door Church at 1255 Haughton Road and N.C. Highway 37, Edenton, in Edenton Thursday, Sept. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Sept. 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and at Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Road, Elizabeth City, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jollification!
Jollification!, the annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 12:30 p.m. The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford and conclude with a barbecue dinner on the lawn of the Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner. Tickets can purchased at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church the day of the event or by visiting https:// perquimansrestoration.org.
Music on Green
Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music on Green
PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.