Time is running out for Elizabeth City State University history assistant professor Dr. Melissa Stuckey and the history students in two of her classes.
Stuckey and her students are attempting to rediscover Elizabeth City’s early 20th century African American Business District, which was mainly concentrated around Museum of the Albemarle’s current site.
But time is short.
Many of the structures that housed Black-owned buildings are long gone, some of which are now vacant lots or parking lots. The original business owners are long deceased, their descendants have moved on and finding the history of the district is proving difficult.
Stuckey gave a presentation of her efforts and those ECSU students to chronicle the history of Black-owned businesses from the early 20th century at Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch Program Wednesday. She said that so far around 75 Black-owned businesses from the time period have been identified.
Stuckey issued a plea for people to come forward with information on the long-gone business district, saying it is a story that “needs to be told.’’
Stucky said the goal of the project is to develop publications and exhibits that can be saved and taken care of for future generations.
“Our past is still there and it is almost crying out to be remembered and insist its story be told,” Stuckey said. “We need to make sure that this lives beyond us because we are only here for a small amount of time.”
Stuckey said there were many reasons the compact district of Black-owned businesses faded away. But one is that the success of those businesses contributed to their decline.
That monetary success allowed some of those owners to have the money to send their children to college away from Elizabeth City. Stuckey said many of them never returned to the area.
“They could send their kids out of state to go to college,” Stuckey said. “They did that and their children established themselves in those new communities.”
The project has so far identified around 75 Black-owned businesses from the era. The use of Sanborn maps helped that effort.
From 1867 to 1977, the Sanborn Map Company of Pelham, New York, produced large-scale — usually 50 feet to the inch — color maps of commercial and industrial districts in 12,000 towns and cities in the country. The maps were used to assist insurance companies in setting rates and terms and each set identifies each structure in those districts, including its use, dimensions, height and what material was used to construct the building.
The now vacant former Piggly Wiggly building was once a block that was home to several black-owned businesses that are long gone. The most famous was the Blue Duck Inn at 404 Ehringhaus Street.
Three other Black-owned businesses — two restaurants and a barbershop — were also located in the same block. The faint remnants of their foundations can still be seen in what is now a parking lot.
“This parking lot is not perfectly smooth and there is no reason it should not be perfectly smooth,” Stuckey said while showing a picture of the location. “These (foundations) are the scars of what used to be here. They were paved over and there was something there before there was a parking lot.”
Stuckey and her students have also used the Green Book and old city directories in their research.
The Green Book provided African Americans with information on safe places to eat, sleep and shop while traveling during the era of segregation. It was printed from 1936 to 1966.
“As we know during segregation, there were many places that didn’t welcome African-Americans at all,” Stuckey said. “They made that clear with their signage.”
For decades, city directories were a main source of information on local businesses and African-American owned business were often marked with an asterisk.