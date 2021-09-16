HERTFORD — Jollification, the Perquimans County Restoration Association’s annual fundraiser and tour of historic homes, is back after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Downtown Hertford will be featured during this year’s Jollification, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2. The tour will feature eight homes from the 19th and early 20th centuries that that have either been restored or renovated or are in the process of being restored or renovated. Organizers say one of the homes is on the market and in need of some “tender loving care” to return it to its former grandeur.
The tour begins at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Tour-goers will visit the first floor of seven houses, plus take an outside, walk-by tour of an eighth. All of the tour sites are within easy walking distance of one another.
This year’s tour starts at the United Methodist Church at 200 Dobbs Street, which will also serve as the tour’s headquarters. Tour-goers can visit the sanctuaries of both United Methodist and Hertford Baptist Church.
The tour also features two Sears, Roebuck and Co. kit houses from 1925 and 1935. From 1908 until 1940, Sears, Roebuck and Co. sold more than 70,000 kit houses through its Modern Homes and Honor-Bilt catalogs. Designs for 370 different plans ranged from the elaborate to the simple. Homeowners bought the kits and then assembled the houses themselves.
Cost of this year’s Jollification tour is $25. For an additional $10, tour-goers can also enjoy an evening of dinner and entertainment at the Newbold-White House starting at 5:30 p.m. The band Uphill will perform. Attendees can also participate in PCRA’s Cake Auction. Organizers say the auction is for a good cause and a lot of fun.
The Jollification event in 2019 raised a record $5,000-plus for the PCRA, which operates the Newbold-White House in Hertford.
Advance tickets are available at the Newbold-White House on Saturday, Sept. 18 and 25, the Hertford Chamber of Commerce and the Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop. The day of the tour, tickets will be sold at the United Methodist Church.