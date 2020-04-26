Twenty-five and 50 years ago on this date, Sunday, April 26, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1995, Tedd Melvin, Elizabeth City's fire chief, was allowed to plead guilty to a charge of careless and reckless driving in December 1994, despite entering a guilty plea to DWI earlier in district court and having a blood alcohol level of nearly twice the legal limit when police stopped him.
In 1970, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools was proposing a well-equipped remedial and developmental reading laboratory for 7th-graders and additional offerings in art.
In 1995, a Poplar Branch family was grieving the loss of its dog after a Currituck County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed it.
In 1970, the Elizabeth City Planning Commission approved the first section of the Briarwood subdivision.