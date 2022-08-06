The U.S. Coast Guard is best known for its rescue swimmers’ motto, “So others may live.” But the maritime service has gone through a lot of development through the years.
“Coast Guard Day” is celebrated nationally every year on Aug. 4 and this year will mark the service’s 232nd anniversary.
The origin of that date can be somewhat confusing. In fact, the origin of the service itself can be somewhat confusing.
The amazing U.S. Coast Guard that we all know and love today is the evolution and amalgamation of several organizations. Each had a special function and its own unique date of origin.
The U.S. Revenue Marine was formed in 1790. It was the new American nation’s answer to the question: How shall we have a national revenue? President George Washington asked his Treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton, to answer that question.
Hamilton quickly realized that the answer was just what the new nation had been fighting against. We had evaded British taxes on shipped goods for years; so we knew where all the hiding places were. So, the new nation could start generating revenue by taxing those ships.
The aptly named Revenue Marine Service was the service created to do that. The sailing vessels used for this fleet were known as “cutters,” a term from earlier vessels of the 18th and 19th centuries that had a sharp hull design meant for speed that could cut through the water. Because of that, the service was later named the U.S. Revenue Cutter Service. For many years, this was the only U.S. naval force, preceding the official U.S. Navy.
The Cutter Service had the singular mission of ocean-based law enforcement. Although not trained or equipped to respond to shipwrecks, its members often encountered them. And just like a modern police force, Cutter Service members believed it was natural to try and help shipwreck victims, which they often did.
The Coast Guard today continues to use the term “cutter,” referring to all of its ships 65 feet or longer which have a permanently assigned crew and accommodations aboard. The ships carry the prefix USCGC and then the cutter’s name.
There were numerous attempts to address the loss of lives and property from shipwrecks over the years. In 1786, the Massachusetts Humane Society was formed. The United States Lighthouse Establishment followed four years later in 1790. In 1848, a New Jersey U.S. Life-Saving Service was formed, and in 1880, the Women’s National Relief Association (later Blue Anchor Society) was created. Despite these efforts, thousands of shipwrecks and losses continued year after year.
After extremely bad and highly publicized shipwreck losses in 1870 and 1871, Congress finally, and reluctantly, created the United States Life-Saving Service. It would be a department of the U.S. Revenue Cutter Service and specialize in saving shipwreck victims.
However, the Life-Saving Service was ripe with cronyism and ashamedly inefficient. Americans again would demand improvements after the twin shipwrecks of the Huron and Metropolis. They happened two months and 20 miles apart off the dreaded North Carolina Outer Banks already known as the “Graveyard of the Atlantic.” Nearly 200 souls were lost between the two wrecks, many within sight of the Nags Head beach.
A new, separate organization, still named the U.S. Life-Saving Service, was created in 1878. It was headed by the strict Superintendent Sumner I. Kimball, who drastically cleaned house and totally revamped the service.
There was an immediate and massive increase in the percentages of lives and property saved. This trend continued nearly every year that the U.S. Life-Saving Service was in existence. The surfmen of the service became America’s sweethearts and were lauded in all the magazines and newspapers of the time.
The U.S. Coast Guard was officially formed on Jan. 28, 1915. Congress passed the Coast Guard Act on Jan. 20, 1915, and President Woodrow Wilson signed it into law eight days later. The act merged the U.S. Revenue Cutter Service and the U.S. Life-Saving Service. The Coast Guard then had two functions: saving lives and enforcing maritime laws.
There were several other maritime agencies at the time. The Bureau of Navigation was established in 1862. Its principal responsibilities were to provide nautical charts and instruments and to oversee several activities involving navigation research, including at the Naval Observatory.
In 1884, its missions were expanded to include enforcing laws relating to the construction, equipping, operation, inspection, safety and documentation of merchant vessels. The bureau also investigated marine accidents and casualties; collected tonnage taxes and other navigation fees; and examined, certified, and licensed merchant mariners.
In 1889, the Bureau of Navigation gained responsibilities for personnel management, and this eventually became its primary function.
The Steamboat Inspection Service was an agency, also created in 1871, to safeguard lives and property at sea. It merged with the Bureau of Navigation in 1932 to form the Bureau of Navigation and Steamboat Inspection which, in 1936, was reorganized into the Bureau of Marine Inspection and Navigation.
The Lighthouse Service is the oldest, best-known and has the most fans of all the maritime coastal services. Established in 1790, it simply warned ships at night where the land was.
Eventually, hundreds of these near-permanent lighthouses dotted all of America’s coastlines. While they undoubtedly saved many ships traveling at night from disaster, storms still claimed thousands of shipwrecks annually. Alone, they would not be enough.
Eventually, all of these separate organizations — the Revenue Cutter Service, Life-Saving Service, Lighthouse Service, Bureau of Navigation and Steamboat Inspection Service — were merged into the U.S. Coast Guard, with the Lighthouse Service being the last in 1939.
In modern times, the Coast Guard has taken on additional missions. Now a part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Coast Guard has 11 missions: port and waterway security, drug interdiction, aids to navigation, search and rescue, living marine resources, marine safety, defense readiness, migrant interdiction, marine environmental protection, ice operations and law enforcement.
With so many dates of origin in its history, it was natural to choose the first and oldest as the day to celebrate the Coast Guard’s founding. Aug. 4, 1790 — the birth date of the Revenue Marine Service, America’s first and oldest maritime service — was the logical choice.
The average American is not aware of the daily activities of the U.S. Coast Guard. This is what they do, worldwide, during an average day this year:
• Conduct 42 search and rescue missions;
• Save 12 lives;
• Save over $114,000 in property;
• Seize 1,253 pounds of cocaine and 172 pounds of marijuana;
• Conduct 133 waterborne patrols of critical maritime infrastructure;
• Interdict 18 migrants trying to enter the country illegally;
• Escort nine high-capacity passenger vessels;
• Conduct 13 security boardings in and around U.S. ports;
• Screen 313 merchant vessels for potential security threats prior to arrival in U.S. ports;
• Conduct 19 fisheries conservation boardings;
• Service 45 buoys and fixed aids to navigation;
• Investigate 26 pollution incidents;
• Complete 24 safety examinations on foreign vessels;
• Conduct 162 marine inspections of U.S. vessels and facilities;
• Investigate 17 marine casualties involving commercial vessels; and
• Facilitate movement of $15.6B worth of goods and commodities through the U.S. maritime transportation system.
I was curious about the Coast Guard’s first rescue once it officially became the U.S. Coast Guard. Researching the first annual report of the Coast Guard for the fiscal year ending June 30, 1915, I found an extremely exhaustive section entitled “Tabular statement of assistance rendered by cutters and stations, involving saving of life and property.”
It was 81 pages long and detailed every operation of every station and cutter in the country. The summary averaged about 20 entries per page. There was only one for Jan. 28, 1915. It stated: “The Carolina Supply Boat at the Cape Hatteras station, a 17-ton White Wing motor boat with eleven crew on board was rescued with the following official remarks: ‘Stranded; hauled into deep water.’ See copy of original record for more details.”
That was 107 years ago. The U.S. Coast Guard is still protecting vessels in Graveyard of the Atlantic.
James D. Charlet is the author of “Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic.” He also performs a variety of live-theater programs for “Keeper James Presentations” based on extracts from chapters in his book.