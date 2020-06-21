The COVID-19 health crisis might have cast its shadow across the last semester of their senior year, but area valedictorians and salutatorians are casting some long shadows of their own as they head into the future armed with a resilience learned during this difficult time.
Here’s a glimpse of some of these outstanding 2020 graduates:
Camden Early College Valedictorian
Victoria Wynkoop
Q. What are your future plans?
A. Attend Appalachian State University and major in forensic science.
Q. What is your favorite memory from high school?
A. Being independent in taking college classes.
Q. What’s your view of how COVID-19 changed your senior year, and what did you learn from it?
A. “It changed it a lot. We had lot a lot of experiences. But the school came together to make students feel special. I feel like we learned that life is too short not to enjoy what you have with the time you have.”
Q. What advice do you have for your classmates?
A. “Don’t spend time dwelling on what happened in the past but just live in the moment.”
Camden Early College Salutatorian
MacKensi Rollings
Q. What are your future plans?
A. Major in environmental science at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and serve as a Coast Guard officer.
Q. What is your favorite memory from high school?
A. The ribbon cutting at Camden Early College on the first day of school in 2016.
Q. What’s your view of how COVID-19 changed your senior year, and what did you learn from it?
A. “I lost out on playing my senior year of soccer. We missed other senior traditions such as prom, field day and recognition of seniors at the JLP Spring Salute. I learned a lot about my tenacity and I learned a lot about resilience.”
Q. What advice do you have for your classmates?
A. “Cherish the moments that we do have together.”
Camden County High School Valedictorian
Haley Bohn
Camden County High School Salutatorian
Briana Bratton
Q. What are your future plans?
A. Attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, become a general surgeon and serve as a doctor in the U.S. Navy.
Q. What is your favorite memory from high school?
A. The “lunch buddies” program of the National Honor Society, which involved sitting at lunch with students who didn’t have anyone to sit with.
Q. What’s your view of how COVID-19 changed your senior year, and what did you learn from it?
A. “It changed all the traditional memories of senior year. It showed everyone that life is unpredictable and you have to adapt and overcome certain things.”
Q. What advice do you have for your classmates?
A. “We have to just stay strong and get through things. If we can get through this we can get through anything.”
JP Knapp Early College Valedictorian
Mason Edward Lenz
Q. What are your future plans?
A. Study chemical engineering at N.C. State University and then work in renewable energy.
Q. What is your favorite memory from high school?
A. Spending time with friends.
Q. What’s your view of how COVID-19 changed your senior year, and what did you learn from it?
A. “It didn’t really affect my senior year much because I was already doing most of my classes online.”
Q. What advice do you have for your classmates?
A. “Keep pushing yourself. Set your expectations high and keep surpassing the expectations you set for yourself.”
JP Knapp Early College Salutatorian
Jordan Lynn Kriss
Q. What are your future plans?
A. Major in government/pre-law at Regent University and become a lawyer or do investigative work.
Q. What is your favorite memory from high school?
A. The first day of high school – everything was a new experience.
Q. What’s your view of how COVID-19 changed your senior year, and what did you learn from it?
A. “The biggest impacts were on chemistry class and graduation. I learned that it’s always important to be very adaptable to situations. You never know what’s going to come.”
Q. What advice do you have for your classmates?
A. “Be adaptable and flexible. Do what you want to do and not just what you think is expected of you.”
Currituck County High School Co-valedictorians
Krista Sawyer and Laura Griffin
Laura Griffin
Q. What are your future plans?
A. Major in bio-medical engineering at N.C. State University and work in prosthetics or rehabilitation
Q. What is your favorite memory from high school?
A. Spending time with classmates and teachers.
Q. What’s your view of how COVID-19 changed your senior year, and what did you learn from it?
A. “It was definitely unprecedented. It made me appreciate the experiences that I did have. It taught me to be grateful for what I have and adapt to the circumstances.”
Q. What advice do you have for your classmates?
A. “Follow your heart, do what you want to do and make the most of the opportunities that you are given.”
Currituck County High School Salutatorian
Hannah Dozier
Q. What are your future plans?
A. Attend UNC-Chapel Hill, major in nursing, and become a nurse practitioner specializing in pediatrics or trauma.
Q. What is your favorite memory from high school?
A. School spirit: Cheering at football games, enjoying the energy in the student section at games, dressing up for Spirit Week.
Q. What’s your view of how COVID-19 changed your senior year, and what did you learn from it?
A. “Most of the seniors learned how to adapt and overcome and just look on the bright side of things, and not take anything for granted.”
Q. What advice do you have for your classmates?
A. “Never let anything hold you back – especially yourself. You can do so much more when you put your mind to it.”
John A. Holmes High School Valedictorian
Ethan Hughson
Q. What are your future plans?
A. Major in trust and wealth management at Campbell University’s Lundy-Fetterman School of Business.
Q. What is your favorite memory from high school?
A. Playing baseball.
Q. What’s your view of how COVID-19 changed your senior year, and what did you learn from it?
A. “Instruction went online, spring sports were canceled and the prom implemented social distancing. The situation given to me allowed different opportunities to form and offered me the chance to seek the best in an unusual circumstance.”
Q. What advice do you have for your classmates?
A. “Your interpretation of situations will dictate your outcome. By viewing your situation as an obstacle you put yourself at a massive disadvantage. By viewing your situation as an opportunity you then have taken the first steps to prevailing victorious.”
John A. Holmes Salutatorian
Hannah Rose
Q. What are your future plans?
A. Attend UNC-Asheville and major in women’s, gender and sexuality studies; would like to attend law school and study discrimination law.
Q. What is your favorite memory from high school?
A. Serving as Class of 2020 student body president.
Q. What’s your view of how COVID-19 changed your senior year, and what did you learn from it?
A. “Losing a lot of time from senior year to the COVID crisis. I definitely (feel robbed), but I am extremely grateful for all that my school and family have done for the Class of 2020. I do believe I got a good education and JAHHS. I made the best of what was offered and I do feel prepared for college.”
Q. What advice do you have for your classmates?
A. “Never be afraid to try something new.”
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools does not recognize valedictorian and salutatorian but instead uses the Latin honors system. Northeastern High School had 44 honors graduates and Pasquotank County High has 35.
The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies also uses the Latin honors system.