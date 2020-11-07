New Hope UMC
New Hope United Methodist will hold its Veterans Day observance services on Sunday. Service at 8 a.m. will be in the fellowship hall. Service at 10 a.m. will be drive-in service. It also will be on Facebook.
Berea Baptist
Berea Baptist Church will host its All Wrapped Up Craft Vendor Fair outside Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Admission is free. Masks are encouraged.
Trinity UMC South Mills
Trinity United Methodist Church of South Mills will host a Luminary and Tolling of the Bells service on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 4:30 p.m. The outdoor event in front of the church will be open to the public.
Thy Kingdom Come
Thy Kingdom Come Ministry hosts prayers for racial and social justice on Facebook Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Edenton First Assembly
Edenton First Assembly of God, in cooperation with Convoy of Hope, hosts food giveaway events at 1201 W. Queen St., Edenton, every Thursday starting at 10:30 a.m. Food is given away on first-come, first-serve basis.