College of The Albemarle’s new commercial truck driver training program has received another boost.
Smithfield Foods recently delivered a 2014 Mack truck to COA’s Edenton-Chowan campus for use in the new program COA plans to launch this fall.
Now, John Baker and Brandy Pierce of J&J Enterprises have donated a 1998 tractor-trailer to the program. The trailer will be used for classroom instruction as COA uses the new program to help fill the demand for certified truck drivers.
“Supporters like John Baker and Brandy Pierce are making this program come to life through their donation,” COA said in a press release. “Without the support of our service-area partners new program offerings would not be possible when it comes to funding the necessary equipment.”
Baker and Pierce’s son, Joshua Baker, graduated from COA’s mechanical engineering technology program in May 2016 and now works at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City as a contractor.
According to COA, Baker and Pierce “gained an even deeper appreciation” for COA’s mission to provide “convenient short-term programs that align students in career paths relevant to regional careers” while their son was earning his associate degree at the college.
J&J Enterprises is a 25-year-old trucking company. It has grown from one truck to six and operates with 23 trailers, according to COA.
COA hosts 17th medical assist ceremony
College of The Albemarle recently hosted its 17th annual pinning ceremony for graduates of its medical assisting program. The July 13 ceremony featured six graduates who completed a total of 464 class hours, 376 lab hours, and 120 clinical hours.
Erica Forbes, who completed a 3.6 grade-point average, received the class’s Academic Excellence Award. Forbes thanked her family during the ceremony, noting that she could not have completed the program without their support.
Each of the graduates had their thank-you notes read aloud as they received their pin. Each thanked those who had helped them achieve their goal to graduate from the program.
Most the program’s graduates have already taken and passed their certified medical assisting examination and secured jobs after graduation.
COA President Jack Bagwell congratulated graduates on their achievement and noted the impact they’ll have as they enter the workforce to care for patients.
“What lies behind us, and what lies before us is no comparison to what lies within us,” he said.
Rebecca Walker, a COA associate professor and coordinator of medical assisting health sciences wellness programs at the college, noted that this year’s medical assisting graduates faced unique challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This group of graduates had unique challenges due to the shutdown ... just as they began their clinical hours, but they persevered through it all to make it here tonight,” she said. “I am proud of each of them for finishing the program and for demonstrating the flexibility, understanding and care that demonstrates they will be great healthcare professionals.”
Dozier wins Currituck ECA scholarship
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension has announced that Henry Gregory Dozier IV has won this year’s Currituck County Extension and Community Association scholarship.
Dozier was presented the scholarship by ECA County Council President Evelyn Henley.
Dozier is a graduate of Currituck County High School, where he participated in the school marching band and was trumpet section leader in his senior year. In addition to his many honors, he was active with the Currituck County 4H Club and is a representative on the Currituck ECA Board.
Dozier is currently a student at Western Carolina University where he is studying psychology and minoring in leadership. He also participates in the WCU marching band.
Dozier’s career goal is to become an Extension agent and help youth through the 4-H program.
Davis earns $140K Bush librarian grant
Dr. Rebecca O Davis, an assistant professor at Simmons College in Boston and a native of Elizabeth City, has been awarded, along with the college, a $140,834 grant by the Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program.
The Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program supports professional development, graduate education and continuing education to help libraries and archives meet changing learning and information needs.
Through the grant, Davis will research African-American undergraduates’ experience and use of academic libraries. The study will interview students from four institutions.
Davis is the daughter of Robert and Sandra Davis and the great niece of Audrey O Shields, all of Elizabeth City. She was a 2002 honor graduate at Northeastern High School.
She earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science and government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She earned a master’s degree in library science at the University of Kentucky and her doctorate in communication and information from the University of Tennessee in 2015.