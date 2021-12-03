EDENTON — Trotting for a cause.
The Edenton Community Snack Program held the seventh annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
Taking off from Queen Anne’s Park, the annual run/walk event took participants into Hayes Plantation before sweeping back into town.
At least 100 people took part in the event, matching last year’s attendance for a cause that is near and dear to organizer Nichole Hughes’ heart.
The Edenton Community Snack Program, which began in 2017, seeks to provide snacks to school-aged children that may go without them during the school year.
Hughes and her daughter, Maycee, started the program after Maycee saw a classmate at school who didn’t have snacks. Maycee and another classmate started bringing an extra snack to school to share, Hughes said.
“Maycee was telling us about it at the dinner table and we as a family came up with the community snack program,” Hughes said. “We worked closely with Katie Milligan, school counselor at White Oak School, and Sheila Evans, at the time Principal of White Oak School, as well as Rob Jackson,” at the time superintendent of Edenton-Chowan Schools.
Hughes decided to use the Turkey Trot as a way to bring more awareness to her new snack program.
“We wanted to encourage those around us in our community to be active as well, during the most calorie-consumed day of the year,” she said. “Once we had the two programs and the ability to make more awareness of the community snack program we used the Turkey Trot as another way to have people give back to our children.”
Donations of both money and snacks are welcomed at every Turkey Trot.
This year, Hughes said the Trot raised $765 in donations and numerous donated snacks.
“It was a great turnout,” she said.
Hughes said the snack program accepts donations via PayPal and Amazon, but also encourages donations directly to the Edenton-Chowan Schools.
Since 2017, thousands of snacks have been distributed to the Chowan County schools through the program.
Asked how long she sees herself continuing the Turkey Trot and the Community Snack Program, Hughes had a quick answer.
“Indefinitely,” she said.