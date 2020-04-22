A Mark Twain enthusiast who also happens to share the writer’s real last name will give a performance at College of The Albemarle’s second annual Literary Festival next week.
Ryan Clemens, an actor, director, playwright and teacher, will perform his one-man show, “Mark Twain Storytelling,” during the virtual event scheduled for Thursday, April 30, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The event is being held virtually on the Zoom app to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s month-long stay-at-home order that’s scheduled to expire the day before on April 29.
Dr. Joshua Howell, an English instructor at COA, will open the festival with an introduction, according to a COA press release. Then, after two writing workshops, Clemens will perform his one-man show based on Mark Twain, the pen name for the writer and humorist Samuel Langhorne Clemens.
Clemens’ performance will be followed by a question-and-answer session and the festival will conclude with readings from Estuaries, COA’s literary and visual arts publication.
A large crowd attended COA’s inaugural Literary Festival last year, when the featured speaker was Jaki Shelton Green, poet laureate of North Carolina.
Noting this year’s festival will be held virtually, Howell said it’s even easier to attend.
“This means that you can attend our events from the comfort of your own home,” Howell said. “Enjoy an afternoon filled with workshops, student readings and a performance by Ryan Clemens. This event is sure to be unique to the COA community, but we love being able to provide our students with the opportunity to engage an event safely.”
According to his website, Clemens is the resident theatre artist at Virginia Stage Company in Norfolk, Virginia, and has performed both on the stage, in touring shows, in classrooms and workshops.
Originally from Wyoming, Clemens said he began his career leading a travelling Wild West show. He has spent four seasons with the Virginia Stage Company and three seasons with the Virginia Shakespeare Festival. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in theatre from Western Washington University and a master in fine arts in acting from Regent University. He is also a member of the Actor’s Equity Candidate Program.
For a schedule of events at COA’s Literary Festival and access to the Zoom link, visit www.albemarle.edu/litfest.