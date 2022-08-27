Hannah Twiddy of Elizabeth City has been awarded the prestigious Fulbright Postdoctoral Fellowship.
She is currently in Australia, where she will be spending eight months researching tools for assessing healthy aging.
Twiddy, who holds a PhD in human movement science from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in exercise science and certificate in global health from the university, is conducting research in conjunction with the Research Centre for Generational Health and Aging at the University of Newcastle and the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women’s Health.
Twiddy’s grandmother, Phyllis Sawyer, lived to be 90, with no known diseases and without having to take medications. She said that has been an inspiration for her research.
Twiddy’s research has looked closely at people who live long and healthy lives in various cultures and what factors they seem to have in common.
“That really interests me,” she said.
Twiddy has previously conducted research into healthy longevity in Costa Rica and the United States, and looks forward to adding research in Australia to her body of work.
“It will be interesting to see how it all compares,” she said.
Twiddy attended Victory Christian School in Elizabeth City and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2014 with a degree in exercise science.
The Fulbright Program was founded by the late Sen. J. William Fulbright of Arkansas in 1946 in the wake of World War II, using the sale of surplus government property to fund an international student exchange, according to a press release from program supervisors.
Funding for the Fulbright Program comes mainly through the U.S. Department of State, in cooperation with partner governments, corporations and foundations. Fulbright founded the program to connect people and promote the exchange of knowledge to address major global challenges to ensure a significant and lasting impact.
With length of life increasing around the world, there is great interest in the health of older adults keeping up with increases in longevity.
“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to represent my family of Elizabeth City, my ODU community and the US in researching as a Fulbright scholar,” Twiddy said in a statement released by the Fulbright Program. “This whole experience has been eye-opening and provides an international foundation for my future as a researcher. I extend gratitude to my parents, family, and friends who have supported me in this venture.”
The Fulbright ranks include 60 Nobel laureates, 88 Pulitzer Prize winners and 39 heads of state, according to the press release.
