Cattleman, county commissioner, live stock trader, salvage specialist and a proud inmate of the federal government.
Those are just some of the words Clark Twiddy used to describe life-long Currituck Outer Banks resident Ernie Bowden to the audience for Wednesday’s “History for Lunch” program at Museum of the Albemarle.
Twiddy is the author of “Memories of the Currituck Outer Banks as Told by Ernie Bowden.” Twiddy said the foundation of the book came from audio recordings Bowden, now 96, made in 2010 with Michael E.C. Smith. Bowden was unable to attend Wednesday’s History for Lunch program.
“Then they went and sat on a shelf,” Twiddy said of the recordings. “I found them and said, ‘Oh, my gosh, this wonderful.’ We took them and wrote them up into chapters with context around them.”
Bowden, a sixth-generation Outer Banker, recalled in those recordings his life on the Currituck Outer Banks from when it was an isolated spot with few residents to the tourist hotspot that it is now.
“The words are Mr. Ernie’s,” Twiddy said. “I do not know of another living individual who can bring that kind of history to the Outer Banks, and to our region. Ernie can remember the stories his father told him and the stories his (grandfather) told (Ernie’s) father. There are few minds that bridge that kind of history.”
The book retells Bowden’s stories of life during the Great Depression, his living in the Seagull community (now Carova), and working on a minesweeper during World War II. Bowden also talks about the major storms that hit the area, including the famous Ash Wednesday Storm in 1962.
Bowden also served 12 four-year terms as county commissioner from 1976 to 1980, 1984 to 1988, and 1992 to 2008. He also served one term as board chairman in 1994.
Some of that work as a county commissioner was done from a federal prison cell in Virginia. Twiddy said Bowden had no qualms about standing up to the federal government, which resulted in a total stay of 55 days in a federal prison in the 1970s.
It all started when the federal government put a fence up on the North Carolina-Virginia state line on the Currituck Outer Banks.
That fence denied residents access to Virginia and Bowden, including when he was a commissioner, was arrested numerous times for going through the fence to Virginia and trespassing on the wildlife refuge property.
Twiddy said a judge at the time told Bowden, who had been in prison for a short time, that he would let him out of prison under certain conditions.
“The judge says, ‘Now Ernie, I’m going to let you out but if you drive back down that beach again I am going to throw you back in here for longer than that,’” Twiddy said.
Twiddy said the reply was vintage Bowden.
“Well Ernie said, ‘You better not let me out,” Twiddy said. “Ernie got out and Ernie drove right down back that beach. Ernie said that fence is the only place in the United States you have to go through a fence to access another state.’’
Bowden was placed back in prison and Twiddy said that people from Currituck would travel to the federal penitentiary in Williamsburg and bring Bowden county business that needed to be tended to.
“Ernie would sign all the paperwork and conduct the business of government from a federal jail cell,” Twiddy said.
Barbara Snowden recalled a time when her husband, Wilson, was a commissioner and told her that “I am going to Williamsburg.”
“I said, ‘Oh boy, there is a restaurant there that I want to eat at,’” Snowden said. “(Wilson) said, ‘I am going to a prison and I don’t think you want to go there.’”
Twiddy said the federal government finally got sick of Bowden “hanging around there” because he was an elected official. So they asked Bowden what he wanted.
“Ernie said, ‘I don’t believe in restricting access to public property and I want the people that grew up there to have a pass,” Twiddy said.
Twiddy said around 15 permits were then issued but were granted only to people, not their family.
“Think about going to federal prison because of something you believe in,” Twiddy said. “It is hard to imagine.”
The book also recalls Bowden’s experience during the Ash Wednesday Storm that slammed into the North Carolina coast in March 1962, killing two people on the Currituck Outer Banks.
Those fatalities included Bowden’s 84-year-old grandmother, Margaret Beasley Bowden, and another woman. Margaret Bowden lived near the old Currituck Inlet near the original site of the Penny’s Hill Coast Guard Station.
“At the height of that famous storm, the wind and water moved my grandmother’s house almost a quarter-mile,” Twiddy writes what Bowden said. “They kept her afloat during the height of the storm on a mattress. She died right there during that storm but not due to drowning. She died of exposure and stress and all that stuff.”
The 111-page book is available for sale at the Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop.