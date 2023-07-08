Did the second wave of newcomers to the Albemarle in the 17th century come because of the fertile land and natural resources? Or was it because the region, thanks to a new law, was welcoming to those running from financial woes?

University of North Carolina professor for southern culture Dr. Harry Watson told the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch audience Wednesday that a little of both attracted settlers to the banks of the Albemarle Sound in the mid 1600s.

  