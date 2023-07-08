University of North Carolina professor for southern culture Dr. Harry Watson discusses the second wave of European settlers to the Albemarle in the 17th century at the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday.
One of the first permanent European settlers to the Albemarle in the 1650s and 1660s was a fur trader named Nathaniel Batts who built a home on Salmon Creek in what is now Bertie County. Batts is mentioned on a N.C. Historical Marker in Bertie called “Salmon Creek and Eden House: Seedbed of the Colony.”
One of the first permanent European settlers to the Albemarle in the 1650s and 1660s was a fur trader named Nathaniel Batts who built a home on Salmon Creek in what is now Bertie County. Batts is mentioned on a N.C. Historical Marker in Bertie called “Salmon Creek and Eden House: Seedbed of the Colony.”
Did the second wave of newcomers to the Albemarle in the 17th century come because of the fertile land and natural resources? Or was it because the region, thanks to a new law, was welcoming to those running from financial woes?
University of North Carolina professor for southern culture Dr. Harry Watson told the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch audience Wednesday that a little of both attracted settlers to the banks of the Albemarle Sound in the mid 1600s.