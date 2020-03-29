Sunday, March 15, was a big day of celebration for the congregation at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
The church, which was originally founded in 1848, was celebrating not just its 172 anniversary, but also the final payment on the mortgage on its current building.
Sixteen years ago, just a few days before celebrating their church’s 156th anniversary, Union Chapel Missionary Baptist’s congregation was devastated to learn a lightning strike had completely destroyed their church.
Dr. Andrea Williams, a Union Chapel trustee and the church’s financial secretary, recalls church members finding Bibles in the rubble that were burned on the outside but had pages inside untouched by the flames.
It may have been a sign that Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church would one day rise from the ashes and be reborn.
After the fire, the church’s leadership arranged to hold its anniversary service at Elizabeth City State University. They were also able to secure the use of a vacant church, Union United Methodist Church. Union United’s pastor and congregation gave Union Chapel permission to use the vacant building for as long as they needed for a $1 fee.
While Union Chapel Missionary Baptist had its building insured, church leaders learned construction of a new building would cost more than $1 million and require a loan of $600,000, Williams said.
The church was able to purchase land for the new building from a church member, Rosa Murden Brooks. A.R. Chesson was hired to construct the new church building at 1166 Ball Road in Weeksville and following its completion, the first worship service was held there in October 2007.
Williams’ family has long roots in Union Chapel. Her mother, 95-year-old Rubenia Williams, is a deaconess in the church and her sister, Marlene Holley, serves as the church’s minister of music.
Holley said Union Chapel used a variety of methods, including fundraisers, programs and plays, to raise funds to pay off the mortgage on the new building.
“It was a collaborative effort between everyone,” she said.
Williams echoed her sister, saying Union Chapel received an outpouring of support from the community, businesses, and other churches. Union Chapel’s members also pitched in.
Williams said her mother donated a new organ. Her sister Marlene and her husband, Pedro Holley, donated a baby grand piano. Rueben Godfrey donated dining room tables and chairs. Mary Godfrey donated a tithes table and table and chairs for the church entrance hall. And Mary Sharpe donated the furniture for the pastor office.
“We were so thankful,” said Williams. “It shows the type of community we have.”
Frederick Godfrey, Union Chapel’s pastor, said an insurance policy taken out by Roger McLean, a former Elizabeth City mayor who died in 2016, naming the church as the beneficiary had also helped pay off the mortgage.
“So many people have helped us,” he said.
The collective efforts helped Union Chapel’s congregation pay off the mortgage a year early, and to celebrate, the March 15 worship service included a mortgage-burning ceremony.
The Rev. Ricky Banks, pastor of St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church, gave the message for the celebration. The event also included a video presentation by Deacon Michael Godfrey, presentations by Deacon Ronnie Heckstall, selections from the choir, and prayers, introductions and scripture-readings by congregation members.
“We wanted everyone to be involved,” pastor Godfrey said.
Members of the church’s 2020 anniversary committee included Ronnie Heckstall, Michael Godfrey, Tony Gibson Sr., Clarence Lewis, Walter ‘Al’ Godfrey, Johnnie Johnson, Andrea Williams, William Lewis, Valerie Bogues, Beverly Godfrey, Larry Godfrey, Mary Godfrey, Rueben Godfrey, Pedro Holley, Mary Sharpe, Leo Taylor and Tyrone White.
Pastor Godfrey noted that because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Union Chapel is, like most other churches, facing new challenges. He said the church is reaching out to members in different ways, including by hosting Bible studies via conference call and by making sure seniors have all the supplies they need.
“I want everybody to be encouraged,” Godfrey said. “If God brings us to something, he will see us through. Keep the faith. He will see us through.”
For more information about Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, visit the church’s Facebook page.