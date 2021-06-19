The southernmost Pasquotank peninsula, framed by two wide rivers emptying into the even wider Albemarle Sound, feels like the very edge of the earth.
Nevermind that there is land not far beyond, or that Elizabeth City is not far behind you; when you’re there, such reassurances may fail you. This world, though ancient and long-inhabited, seems forgotten by time, and you may be excused for feeling lost on the outermost fringe.
You may wonder, gazing from the sandy shore among cypress knees, if there really is anything out there, or if those vast waters flow out beyond the pillars of the earth, into the abyss.
I may be alone in such interpretations of this enigmatic region in which I was born, but perhaps others will recognize something in my brief analysis of what I consider to be a singularly mystic place.
Within this curious land, there is an old church which has arrested my attention on many occasions. It is Union United Methodist Church, the core of which was constructed in 1826 by joyful agrarian and maritime Methodists, drawn together from older heterogeneous denominations as far afield as Primitive Baptists, Episcopalians and Quakers, hence the name “Union.”
Initially the church consisted of one large rectangular room, modest in style but of uncompromising craftsmanship; lit by massive, many-paned and shuttered windows; and containing a large gallery above the main chamber. The only truly decorative feature was a tremendous fan window in the front gable, a feature quite popular during the Albemarle’s Federal period, as one may find similar windows in the region (one at the Gates County Courthouse being a prime example).
Union Church was expanded on several occasions in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, ultimately more than doubling its size. The most noteworthy addition is the lofty, finial-crested bell tower. Much of the structure’s fine woodwork has been hidden under protective layers of vinyl, but one can imagine the loveliness of the original weatherboards and delicate sawnwork.
In one of the church’s expansions, the aforementioned fan window was thoughtfully relocated into the gable end of a new classroom wing. None of the other original windows have survived, but their replacements are tasteful and complement the structure nicely, and some, especially the largest, are quite intricately crafted and of a beauty virtually unknown to any modern places of worship.
I do not know if Union Church still holds weekly meetings. I have been told that the congregation has dwindled in recent generations, though that sadness is hardly unique to them. Alas, nearly all our rural churches seem to be sharing similar burdens.
I do not know what the future holds for this beautiful building, which has stood strong for nearly two centuries. But if you have the time, you might consider visiting that strange land where the world seems to end, and ride by the old church. The architecture is handsome, and the graves in the churchyard, shaded by ancient oaks, shrouded in Spanish moss, inspire many quiet reflections.