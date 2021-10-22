The Albemarle Area United Way next month will honor a Bertie County psychiatrist whose $557,000 legacy gift helped the organization start its first-ever endowment fund.
The AAUW Board of Directors will honor the late Dr. Willis Jackson “Jack” Grant with the organization’s second Philanthropy Award at its Keel Club Philanthropy Award Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 11.
“We consider it a privilege to honor Dr. Grant with our second Philanthropy Award,” said AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake in a press release. “He has quietly given dollars to benefit many, especially children, in our community. Dr. Grant epitomizes what legacy giving is all about.”
Born in Windsor, Grant was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and became a member of the first four-year graduating class of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. After graduating, he entered the U.S. Navy as a flight surgeon and then went to serve as a commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
After completing his active duty in the Navy, Grant and his wife, Ann, moved to Winston-Salem where he was appointed clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine, now Wake Forest School of Medicine. He also served as chief of psychiatric education at Forsyth Medical Center. He practiced psychiatry in Winston-Salem for many years, both in private practice and later at Winston-Salem Healthcare.
Grant died July 2, 2020, at age 91. His children will attend the Keel Club Philanthropy Award Dinner at the new Seven Sounds Brewery building on Water Street to accept the award on his behalf.
The Keel Club Philanthropy Award Dinner will include a cocktail reception, musical entertainment and dinner catered by Montero’s Restaurant. Attendees will also have a chance to participate in a silent auction. Items for bid will include a trip to the Dominican Republic, passes to the H2OBX Waterpark, and the team entry fee for the 2022 Bocce, Beer & Bites contest. Events get underway at 5:30 p.m.
Wendy Pierce, chairwoman of the AAUW Board of Directors, noted that Nov. 15 is National Philanthropy Day, “so we felt our timing coincided nicely in terms of honoring Dr. Grant.”
Blake said the Keel Club has “significant meaning” in a coastal community. He explained the concept behind the club this way:
“The keel of a ship is the main timber of the ship’s bottom that extends from bow to stern and supports the whole frame,” he said. “The keel is designed carefully and prepared through the efforts of many people working together for a common purpose. United Way is stronger because of these partners.”
Bruce and Anna Biggs, local philanthropists, were awarded the AAUW’s inaugural Keel Club Philanthropy Award in November 2019. The Keel Club includes AAUW donors who give money to the organization at different levels.
Corporate tables and sponsorships are available for the Keel Club Philanthropy Award Dinner. Individual tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at aaunitedway.org, by calling 252-333-1510, or visiting the AAUW office at 1413 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City.