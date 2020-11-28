The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services' clinic schedule for this week:
MONDAY
Pasquotank: General, behavioral health all day
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General, WIC
Currituck: General, new prenatal a.m.
TUESDAY
Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsychiatry a.m., Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection), behavioral health
Perquimans: General
Chowan: Primary care all day
Camden: WIC, behavioral health
Currituck: General, new prenatal p.m., Depo-Provera a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health
Chowan: General, behavioral health, Depo-Provera a.m.
Perquimans: Child health p.m., general, WIC, Depo-Provera p.m., behavioral health
Currituck: General, WIC
THURSDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
Camden: New prenatal a.m., general p.m., behavioral health
Chowan: General, WIC, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Currituck: General, child health a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care a.m., child health all day, general, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal
Perquimans: General, WIC all day
Chowan: General
Currituck: General, WIC a.m.