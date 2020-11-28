The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services' clinic schedule for this week:

MONDAY

Pasquotank: General, behavioral health all day

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General, WIC

Currituck: General, new prenatal a.m.

TUESDAY

Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsychiatry a.m., Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection), behavioral health

Perquimans: General

Chowan: Primary care all day

Camden: WIC, behavioral health

Currituck: General, new prenatal p.m., Depo-Provera a.m. 

WEDNESDAY

Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health

Chowan: General, behavioral health, Depo-Provera a.m.

Perquimans: Child health p.m., general, WIC, Depo-Provera p.m., behavioral health

Currituck: General, WIC

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.

Camden: New prenatal a.m., general p.m., behavioral health

Chowan: General, WIC, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Currituck: General, child health a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care a.m., child health all day, general, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal

Perquimans: General, WIC all day

Chowan: General

Currituck: General, WIC a.m.

