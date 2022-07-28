...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. Similar heat is
expected again on Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
This rare photograph shows the 11-man gun crew for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell’s gun number 3 during daylight action. Coast Guard Chief Steward Louis Cullen Etheridge Jr. served as gun captain for this 3-inch battery that shelled and destroyed German submarine U-606 during a sea battle on Feb. 21-22, 1943.
The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for surviving family members of an Edenton native who was the first African American to win a combat medal as a Coast Guardsman.
Louis Cullen Etheridge Jr., who was born in Edenton in 1916, enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1935. It was a time when the U.S. military barred African Americans from the officer ranks and limited them to junior enlisted or food service rates.
During his first five years in the Coast Guard, Etheridge served aboard the Coast Guard cutters Electra, Mendota and Dione before transferring to the new 327-foot Cutter Taney in Honolulu, Hawaii. In early 1938, Etheridge reported to the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell, based in Stapleton, N.Y.
In February 1943, under the direction of Commander James Hirshfield, the Campbell joined other warships to escort Convoy ON-166, which was steaming from Ireland to America.
On Sunday, Feb. 21, 1943, a “wolfpack” of more than a dozen German submarines pounced on the convoy.
Etheridge, whose wartime rating was chief steward, commanded an 11-man African American gun crew made up of stewards, mess attendants and stewards mates. They served the cutter’s Number 3 gun, a 50-caliber cannon located on the Campbell’s stern.
Between Feb. 21-22, 1943, the Campbell engaged the German submarines both on the surface with cannon fire and underwater with depth charges, destroying or driving off at least six. Etheridge’s gun was largely responsible for destroying German submarine U-606 during the battle.
For his heroic service, Etheridge received commendations from Hirshfield and the U.S. Navy task force commander.
After the war, Etheridge’s rating dropped from wartime chief to a first-class steward. Five years later, members of the Campbell’s command learned that Etheridge’s valor and leadership had been overlooked and brought his case to the attention of the Coast Guard Awards Board. As a result, he was reinstated as a chief steward in 1952 and also awarded the Bronze Star Medal.
Etheridge’s Bronze Star was the first military medal bestowed on an African American Coast Guardsman for combat heroism. In 1959, he retired from the Coast Guard.
Anyone who knows of Etheridge’s surviving family members is asked to contact U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Robert C. Grant at (786) 384-4997.