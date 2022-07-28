The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for surviving family members of an Edenton native who was the first African American to win a combat medal as a Coast Guardsman.

Louis Cullen Etheridge Jr., who was born in Edenton in 1916, enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1935. It was a time when the U.S. military barred African Americans from the officer ranks and limited them to junior enlisted or food service rates.