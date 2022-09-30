Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early...storms becoming more isolated after midnight. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 67F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early...storms becoming more isolated after midnight. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 67F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NORTHAMPTON
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN
CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK
CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK
CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG
GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT
JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY
SUSSEX YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM,
BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BRYANTOWN,
BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY,
CENTERVILLE, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK,
CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLARESVILLE, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER,
CROAKER, CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE,
EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT,
EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, EXMORE, FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN,
GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLOUCESTER POINT, GREAT BRIDGE,
GREEN PLAIN, GREENBRIER, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER,
HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORSESHOE,
HUNTERDALE, IVOR, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY,
MOUNT PLEASANT, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORFOLK, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, QUITSNA,
RICH SQUARE, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA,
VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY,
WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Camden County in northeastern North Carolina...
Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina...
Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina...
Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina...
* Until 545 PM EDT.
* At 245 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches
of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches
in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Elizabeth City, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State
University, Ryland, Weeksville, Chapanoke, Burgess, Snug Harbor,
Belvidere, Nixonton, Tyner, Valhalla, Rockyhock, Pasquotank,
Forestburg, Smithtown, Okisko, Parkville and Beach Springs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia,
including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina,
Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In
Virginia, Brunswick, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson,
Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian made a second landfall in South Carolina
today and track northwest across the Carolinas tonight.
Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely in the
watch area today through tonight before the heaviest rain
pushes offshore Saturday morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches
of rain are expected, with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches
possible. Despite the dry antecedent conditions, this will
likely be enough to result in a few instances of flooding,
especially in urban and flood prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to
55 mph. The highest gusts will be near the Atlantic coast.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck
and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, James City, Isle of Wight,
and York Counties...in addition to the Cities of Newport News,
Suffolk, and Chesapeake.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Volunteers (l-r) Richard Alston of Sentara Cancer Center Joshua Justus and Vincent Acuna of the U.S. Coast Guard help spruce up the Girls Scouts of the Colonial Coast field facility in Elizabeth City on Friday, Sept. 23.
Volunteers (l-r) Richard Alston of Sentara Cancer Center Joshua Justus and Vincent Acuna of the U.S. Coast Guard help spruce up the Girls Scouts of the Colonial Coast field facility in Elizabeth City on Friday, Sept. 23.
Volunteers from U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City and Sentara Cancer Center recently helped spruce up Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast's Elizabeth City field center during the Albemarle Area United Way's Day of Caring event.
The volunteers helping with the improvements at the local Girls Scouts facility on Friday, Sept. 23 included Richard Alston of Sentara Cancer Center and Joshua Justus, Vincent Acuna, and Gabriel Funt of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Educators gather in EC for AIG training
Twelve area educators are currently working toward their licensure to teach in North Carolina’s Academically or Intellectually Gifted program.
Educators receive AIG licensure after completing four graduate-level courses over an 18-month period. Educators from Perquimans, Washington, Martin, Bertie and Currituck counties will begin the third of four AIG courses this month. Class sessions are held four Friday evenings and Saturdays per semester.
The classes are taught by professors at Barton College who come to Elizabeth City to provide the training.
According to Dianne McDowell, coordinator of the regional gifted licensure program, the AIG licensure gives “our teachers and administrators a greater understanding of the unique academic, intellectual, social and emotional needs of advanced learners. ... Services for gifted and high ability students is a necessary need in these students’ learning process.”
Venters among NC Great 100 nurses
The director of quality for ECU Health Bertie Hospital in Windsor and ECU Health Chowan Hospital in Edenton who also serves as director of nursing at ECU Health Chowan has been named among the top 100 nurses in North Carolina this year.
Beverly Venters was among 22 ECU Health nurses selected to the 2022 NC Great 100, a group of nurses around the state honored for "their commitment to excellence and promoting a positive image of the nursing profession."
Venters received her associate degree in nursing at College of The Albemarle, her bachelor’s degree in nursing at East Carolina University and master’s degree in nursing with an emphasis on leadership in healthcare systems at Grand Canyon University. She started her nursing career in 1995 as a nursing assistant at ECU Health Chowan Hospital. She joined the Quality Department at ECU Health Chowan Hospital in 2006, and began providing leadership for the department in 2008.
Currituck Chamber taps Davidson for board
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Sandy Davidson, branch manager and assistant vice president at TowneBank, to a South Council seat of its board of directors.
Davidson, a Currituck native, has worked in banking for 25 years. She and husband, Joey Davidson, have three children. She serves as vice president of the Carolina Club Homeowners Association, president of the Currituck Law Enforcement Association, chairwoman of the YMCA, and chairman ambassador chair for the Currituck Chamber of Commerce.