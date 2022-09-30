Volunteers from U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City and Sentara Cancer Center recently helped spruce up Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast's Elizabeth City field center during the Albemarle Area United Way's Day of Caring event.

The volunteers helping with the improvements at the local Girls Scouts facility on Friday, Sept. 23 included Richard Alston of Sentara Cancer Center and Joshua Justus, Vincent Acuna, and Gabriel Funt of the U.S. Coast Guard.