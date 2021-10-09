An amazing piece of history is located in the Automobile Era section of Museum of the Albemarle’s permanent exhibit, “Our Story — Life in the Albemarle,” which takes a chronological look at the Albemarle region’s 13-county area and its vast history.
Nestled between the James Adams Floating Theater model replica display and a wooden 20th century ballot box found in Gates County, this curious machine either gets overlooked or spurs double takes because of its odd hanging electric cords that remind many of cow udders.
Over my many years volunteering and now working at Museum of the Albemarle, I have gotten strange questions about this equally strange contraption. Is it a torture device? What does it hook up to? Why does it look like that? Is it for cooking?
What do you think it is? Take a minute and take a few guesses. Do you think you have it?
Folks, you would never believe that this is a 1935 Fredics Inc., Permanent Wave Machine.
Now that might not really answer the question of what this funny machine is but let me give you a few hints.
The 1920s and 1930s were a large fashion jump for women. To quote “Thoroughly Modern Millie, the less-famous Julie Andrews movie, “Toss your cares and curls away!” Film imitated life in that tthe more liberal thinking women of the time would “raise their skirts and bob their hair.” The popular hairstyles at the time were short “boyish” cuts with tight curls that framed the face.
According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, “through the promise of science, rather daunting contraptions like this late 1930s permanent wave machine offered ‘permanent’ results via a combination of chemicals and electrically heated clamps.”
Guests of the museum often jokingly mention that the curious machine looks like a torture device — and they’re not too far off. After all, this isn’t at all like our current hair curlers or at-home perms.
Using this machine was akin to setting your scalp on fire. In “The Making of the American Beauty Shop,” Billie Jones Kanan related the tale of her 1928 visit to a Midwest beauty shop. The “perm” she received was one she would never forget and something we today would consider torturous and disastrous:
“...First our hair was washed and cut, then we waited and waited. There were women everywhere in different stages of getting beautified. Everyone was waiting…. My hair wound up on spiral rods so tight that I thought I would never blink again (and) after the machine that looked like a milking machine was attached to the rods, I couldn’t move. (Then) it began to steam and tears rolled down my cheeks. … (Finally) someone got a blower and cooled my head here and there, but my scalp was scalded….”
At the time, Kanan assumed that “maybe this was just a part of being beautiful.” That notion quickly vanished, however, when she looked in the mirror and found that the closest thing her blonde hair now resembled was a “haystack.”
Now, why go through all this you ask? Well until “cold waves” hit the scene in the 1940s this was the main way to get that wavy look so many women desired. The unfortunate phrase “beauty is pain” comes to mind, especially when looking at a device such as this.
Come and see this curious machine at Museum of the Albemarle, currently open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We look forward to seeing you then!
Hayley James is a public information specialist/educator assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.