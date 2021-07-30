Karen VanOverberghe and her fiance Marc Sugar had planned to move to Perquimans County sometime in the future.
The pandemic accelerated their timetable, however.
Because they were able to work remotely, VanOverberghe, who works as a strategy executive in sales and marketing, and Sugar decided to move to Albemarle Plantation in Hertford in 2020.
VanOverberghe has enjoyed boating and participating in watersports since arriving. She’s also found the area “a very supportive community.”
Drawn to Hertford’s downtown, VanOverberghe purchased and renovated the former Gregory’s 5-10-25¢ Store building on North Church Street this year. Located across from the Perquimans County Courthouse, the building was home to several different businesses before VanOverberghe bought it.
“It was charming,” VanOverberghe said of the building. “I loved the history of it.”
VanOverberghe said the building features multiple spaces that can be used for either retail or apartments. She also would like to open a boutique or restaurant in the building sometime in the future.
VanOverberghe said her first tenant in the building was Hertford Mercantile, a retail business offering an assortment of goods and gifts.
After talking with people in the community and discovering a need for a supply shop for artists and artisans, VanOverberghe opened her own business, the Sugar She Shed, in one of the building’s spaces this summer. VanOverberghe said the name comes from her fiance’s last name, Sugar.
From Custom Created Quilts to paints from Annie Sloan Paints, VanOverberghe said Sugar She Shed customers can find everything they need to complete their artworks. The shop also sells lawn art, jewelry and signs.
VanOverberghe said the best part of owning the former Gregory’s 5-10-25¢ Store building has been “interacting with the community” and contributing to the revitalization of Hertford’s downtown.
VanOverberghe also plans to host classes on quilting, painting and other crafts and arts at the Sugar She Shed. For more information about the classes, visit the business’s Facebook page, Instagram or call (631)513-0232.